Amber Sherlock 'jacketgate' video leaker will NOT be fired

By Kate Darvall For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 17:41 EST, 3 February 2017 | Updated: 18:27 EST, 3 February 2017

The person who leaked the now infamous video of Channel Nine newsreaders arguing over their similar outfits will reportedly not be fired because they are 'on-air talent'.

The controversial video which was leaked on January 12, showed Nine News Now host Amber Sherlock in a fiery off-air dispute with her fellow reporter Julie Snook because they were both wearing white.

During the spat, now affectionately dubbed 'jacketgate', Ms Sherlock demanded Ms Snook put on a jacket so the two women were not both wearing white on screen.

Awkward: 9 News presenter Amber Sherlock (centre) had an outrageous meltdown after realising she, presenter Julie Snook (left) and her guest psychologist Sandy Rea (right) were all wearing white

An internal investigation was launched after the footage was leaked to find out who distributed it to the public.

More than three weeks later, confidential sources reportedly told The Daily Telegraph the person behind the leak was 'on-air talent' and would not be fired by the station.

'As the person is on air, they are limited in what they [Nine] can do,' they said.

The insider claimed the footage was originally sent around the office internally by an internal editor, but said they were not to blame and would not be punished either.

Ms Snook (left) defended herself, insisting she had not had time to change out of her outfit - making things very awkward

'The editor who originally sent the clip around the newsroom got off pretty easily because they didn't intend it to get out,' they said.

'But originally they were saying once the (culprit) … was found, they would be reprimanded and potentially fired.'

A Channel Nine spokeswoman declined to comment on the investigation.

The leaked footage garnered international attention due to its extremely awkward nature.

Speaking to her producer, Ms Sherlock said: 'I need Julie to put a jacket on because we're all in white. I asked her before we came on… Julie you need to put a jacket on.'

Ms Snook tried to claim her dress was actually blue, but she then agreed to put on a black jacket that was lying around in the newsroom

Ms Snook defended herself, insisting she was flat out and had not had time to change out of her outfit.

But Ms Sherlock refused to back down, replying: 'Come on I told you two hours ago.'

A furious Ms Sherlock continued to demand her colleague change before going live.

The spat left guest Psychologist Sandy Rea visibly uncomfortable.

The huge amount of publicity the footage received prompted both Ms Sherlock and Ms Snook to release public statements.

Ms Sherlock admitted she 'probably overreacted'.

Despite their incredibly diva-esque row, the pair were all-smiles when they went on air, with Ms Sherlock (centre) grinning as she introduced her colleague

'Live TV can be a pretty stressful beast at times. And as anyone knows, it's never much fun rocking up to work or to a party in the same outfit as one of your colleagues or friends,' she said.

'I probably overreacted with the pressure of presenting a live news bulletin.

'Thank goodness we had psychologist Sandy Rae around afterwards.'

Ms Snook played down the row, saying 'What can I say? Amber and I just really love white'.

'Amber and I are good friends and I really enjoy working with her,' she said.

'News is a fast moving environment and sometimes these things happen.'

Daily Mail Australia contacted Channel Nine for comment.