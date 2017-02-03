Ivanka hosts her OWN CEO summit hours before Donald's

By Geoff Earle, Deputy U.s. Political Editor For Dailymail.com

Published: 18:27 EST, 3 February 2017 | Updated: 18:37 EST, 3 February 2017

Ivanka Trump held her own summit with top business executives at a dinner party at her new Washington home just hours before her father was to sit down with titans of commerce, according to a report.

Trump's daughter, who has already been taking on some ceremonial roles by accompanying her father to see the return of a fallen Navy Seal, also is carving out a role as a liaison to some of the nation's most powerful business leaders.

Attending the dinner party at her home in D.C.'s tony Kalorama neighborhood were JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, General Motors CEO Mary Barra, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon;Ernst & Young CEO Mark Weinberger, Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky.

Also attending, according to a Politico report on the dinner, were investment banker Adebayo Ogunlesi; Gary Cohn, the head of Trump's National Economic Council, and former Goldman Sachs partner Dina Powell, an advisor to Ivanka Trump and her powerhouse husband Jared Kushner.

Representatives for Ivanka Trump didn't confirm details of the dinner or its occurrence after multiple contacts from DailyMail.com.

The purpose of the meeting, attendees told the publication, was for Trump to brainstorm ideas for paid maternity leave and matters of women in the workforce.

Trump herself relinquished her executive role in the Trump Organization in order to move to Washington to assist with her father's administration. Her own business suffered a setback Thursday when Nordstrom stores removed her clothing line from its stores. Her line has been the subject of a boycott movement following her father's comments caught on the infamous 'p****' tape.

Nordstrom denied partisanship in the decision to drop Trump's brand, insisting the move was made as a result of poor sales months after it was hit by a grassroots boycott started by a marketing specialist and a grandmother.

The Grab Your Wallet campaign was launched on October 11 by Shannon Coulter and Sue Atencio after they 'simultaneously realized they could no longer in good conscience shop at retailers that do business with the Trump family'.

The campaign compiled a list of businesses that sell Trump family goods. The extensive list also includes companies that advertise on Celebrity Apprentice or executives that have raised money for President Donald Trump.

News of the high-powered dinner party only further cements Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's role as the ultimate power couple. Trump has tasked Kushner, one of his closest advisors during the campaign and now a White House advisor, with overseeing such wide-ranging topics as Middle East peace efforts to relations with key allies. He is on hand in the oval office frequently when Trump makes statements.

Ivanka Trump has been expected to take up some of the ceremonial duties associated with the first lady while Melania Trump lives in New York while her and President Trump's son Barron attends school.

Ivanka Trump hosted a dinner party last month with other high-profile figures, including Xerox CEO Ursula Burns, Deloitte CEO Cathy Engelbert at the home of her friend Wendi Murdoch.

The popular department-store chain is said the cut is based on the 'brand's performance' and that they decided 'not to buy it for this season'

Trump and Kushner's rented $5.5 million home is only about two blocks from the $4.3 million residence President Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama are renting.