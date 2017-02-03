Home | News | Man’s body found at the bottom of cliffs at Coogee Beach 
Man's body found at the bottom of cliffs at Coogee Beach 



  • A man's body has been found at the bottom of cliffs at Sydney's Coogee Beach
  • Discovery was made about 7am on Saturday morning and police are on scene
  • It is not yet clear how the man died and investigations are continuing  

By Cameron Phelps For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 17:30 EST, 3 February 2017 | Updated: 18:37 EST, 3 February 2017

A man's body has been found at the bottom of cliffs at Sydney's Coogee Beach. 

The gruesome discovery was made about 7am on Saturday by a member of the public, Today reported.

A crime scene has been established at the iconic beach with investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death continuing.

An area to the north of the beach has been roped off with access to the public prohibited.

More to come. 

Man's body found at the bottom of cliffs at Coogee Beach 
