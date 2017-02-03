Home | News | Koala filmed running along busy road in Adelaide
Fascism Forever club was a joke say Neil Gorsuch's friends
White man 'shot former NFL's Joe McKnight in self-defense'

Koala filmed running along busy road in Adelaide



  • 5 hours 23 minutes ago
  • 39
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
  • A koala has been caught on camera running along an Adelaide street
  • The footage was captured on Goodwood Rd, at Daw Park on Friday morning
  • The koala was ushered off the road by a police officer into a nearby tree

By Cameron Phelps For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 18:33 EST, 3 February 2017 | Updated: 18:48 EST, 3 February 2017

Think about how hard it would be to explain to your boss that you are late to work because a koala held up traffic.

But that is exactly the dilemma motorists in Adelaide faced on Friday morning.

The cheeky marsupial was caught on camera running down Goodwood Road at Daw Park about 7.15am.

Scroll down for video 

A koala has been caught on camera running along a busy street in Adelaide  A koala has been caught on camera running along a busy street in Adelaide 

A koala has been caught on camera running along a busy street in Adelaide 

Footage captured by osteopath Dr David Gardner shows the koala, in a possible bid to beat peak hour traffic, running down the centre of the road. 

'It was going for a trundle down the road - it was going pretty fast,' Dr Gardner told The Advertiser.

The koala is said to have travelled down the road for about 100 metres.

Luckily no cars and a police officer in an unmarked car ushered the koala off the road and into a nearby tree before anybody was hurt.

The cheeky marsupial was caught on camera running down Goodwood Rd, at Daw Park at about 7.15am The cheeky marsupial was caught on camera running down Goodwood Rd, at Daw Park at about 7.15am

The cheeky marsupial was caught on camera running down Goodwood Rd, at Daw Park at about 7.15am

The koala is said to have traveled down the road for about 100 metres before a police officer in an unmarked car ushered the koala off the road and into a nearby tree The koala is said to have traveled down the road for about 100 metres before a police officer in an unmarked car ushered the koala off the road and into a nearby tree

The koala is said to have traveled down the road for about 100 metres before a police officer in an unmarked car ushered the koala off the road and into a nearby tree

 

Read more:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: News Visit website

  Article "tagged" as:
No tags for this article
view more articles

About Article Author

Koala filmed running along busy road in Adelaide
webby

View More Articles

Related Articles

Couple sue holiday operator after balcony collapse

Couple sue holiday operator after balcony collapse

Boy dumped by parents who thought he was a WITCH recovers

Boy dumped by parents who thought he was a WITCH recovers

Gordon Aikman dies aged 31

Gordon Aikman dies aged 31

Latest Nigeria News