Koala filmed running along busy road in Adelaide

Think about how hard it would be to explain to your boss that you are late to work because a koala held up traffic.

But that is exactly the dilemma motorists in Adelaide faced on Friday morning.

The cheeky marsupial was caught on camera running down Goodwood Road at Daw Park about 7.15am.

Footage captured by osteopath Dr David Gardner shows the koala, in a possible bid to beat peak hour traffic, running down the centre of the road.

'It was going for a trundle down the road - it was going pretty fast,' Dr Gardner told The Advertiser.

The koala is said to have travelled down the road for about 100 metres.

Luckily no cars and a police officer in an unmarked car ushered the koala off the road and into a nearby tree before anybody was hurt.

