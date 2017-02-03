Fear poor pupils 'won't fit in' at boarding school

By Eleanor Harding Education Correspondent For The Daily Mail

Published: 19:00 EST, 3 February 2017 | Updated: 19:01 EST, 3 February 2017

Nadia Hassan: Off to Marlborough College

A scheme to offer free boarding school places to vulnerable children has failed because social workers thought they ‘wouldn’t fit in’ and refused to make referrals, charities say.

Many assume for ideological reasons that boarding is ‘not right’ for children from certain backgrounds, those leading the project claim.

It would have provided free places at leading private and state boarding schools for those at risk of ‘poor social and emotional outcomes’ because of family difficulties.

Some would have gone to Bedales in Hampshire, where famous former pupils include actor Daniel Day-Lewis and singer Lily Allen.

Reed’s School in Surrey, which actor Tom Hardy and tennis player Tim Henman attended, also signed up.

Places were found at nine schools for a first group of 150 11-year-olds, until the age of 18. The idea was to save public money in the long term by avoiding the need for expensive local authority care for vulnerable children.

But Buttle UK, the charity leading the project, said it was unable to proceed because local authorities were unwilling to refer youngsters who could benefit. After 18 months of discussions, only five pupils were put forward.

Buttle chief executive Gerri McAndrew told the Times Educational Supplement: ‘There’s an ideology that people think boarding isn’t right for these children.

‘I think people don’t have the same aspirations for these children as they might for others. There’s a concern about what happens to children in the holidays when they’re not at school, there are concerns that the schools won’t cope with children with some difficult behaviours.

‘All of that is based on an assumption. Not many social workers have actually visited a boarding school, so there’s a real lack of knowledge.’

While the trial will not go ahead now, Buttle will still support the five children referred by their local authorities.

Sir Kevan Collins, chief executive of the Education Endowment Foundation, a partner on the project, said: ‘Getting enough referrals from local authorities was incredibly challenging.

A scheme to offer free boarding school places to vulnerable children has failed because social workers thought they ‘wouldn’t fit in’ and refused to make referrals, charities say. Pictured: Nadia in a classroom

‘Some were worried that they wouldn’t fit in or that boarding school wouldn’t be right for them. But outcomes for this group of young people are bleak. We have to be prepared to test radical approaches and programmes if we want to find out how to break this cycle of unfulfilled potential.’

The places were fully-funded, with the schools waiving 50 per cent of fees and covering other costs such as uniforms, books and field trips. Local authorities were expected to pay £6,000 a year per child – much less than the cost of having them in care.

The average annual expenditure on a foster place is £29,000 to £33,000, while a residential place costs up to £135,000 a year.

The Department for Education pledged £410,000 to the project.

Maris Stratulis, of the British Association of Social Workers, said: ‘Schools have a significant role to play in the wellbeing, educational attainment and safeguarding of children on a child protection plan, but that does not necessarily have to involve taking a child out of the family environment.’

Brought up by a single mother on benefits who had fled war-torn Somalia in the 1980s, Nadia attends her local comprehensive in London’s East End but has won a scholarship to Marlborough College in Wiltshire (pictured) this year

The trial hoped to test whether boarding could improve attainment for children facing abuse, neglect, family dysfunction or a parental illness or disability.

An illustration of how funded places at private schools can help disadvantaged youngsters is provided by Nadia Hassan, 16.

Brought up by a single mother on benefits who had fled war-torn Somalia in the 1980s, she attends her local comprehensive in London’s East End but has won a scholarship to Marlborough College in Wiltshire this year.

After securing her place at the alma mater of Kate Middleton and Samantha Cameron, she said: ‘When I went for the interviews, I realised a lot of the others were in a better position than me and had these privileges.

‘But I tried not to think of them having the advantage – I just needed to put in the extra work.’