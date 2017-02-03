Notorious B.O.B downs 409 wings to reign at Wing Bowl

By Keith Griffith For Dailymail.com and Associated Press

Published: 12:56 EST, 3 February 2017 | Updated: 17:14 EST, 3 February 2017

Bob 'Notorious B.O.B.' Shoudt choked down 409 chicken wings to become the finger-licking champion of Philadelphia's Wing Bowl on Friday.

His winning finish was 20 wings less than reigning champion Molly Schuyler inhaled last year. The record first-place finish was 444 wings in 2015.

Though rules disallowing previous champions barred Schuyler from the main competition, the 127lbs mother of four won a special, five-minute race this year against Bill 'El Wingador' Simmonds after downing 95 wings.

Shoudt, 50, is the oldest contestant to win the competition in its 25 year history.

The 275lbs, six-foot-two-inch veteran competitive eater from the Philadelphia suburbs has several records to his name, including the unbeaten 2009 feat of scarfing 23.4 pounds, or 2.4 gallons, of salmon chowder in six minutes.

'I've won a lot of contests all over the world, but this the one that anybody from the Philadelphia area dreams of winning when they're little kids,' Shoudt told 94WIP Friday morning.

'This is it, this is my day. I'm just gonna close my eyes and try to remember this experience.'

Shoudt completed the eating feat in 30 minutes total. The competition was held in two 14-minute rounds and a final two-minute round, with short breaks between rounds.

Friday's competition drew a boozy sold-out crowd to the Wells Fargo Arena, which has a capacity of 19,500.

The vivacious Wingettes kept crowds entertained as the festivities progressed

Spectators spectators tailgated beforehand outside the city's sports arena, then packed the stands to watch flamboyant contestants and suggestively-clad women known as Wingettes.

Rapper Coolio performed between rounds, including a rendition of his 1995 hit, 'Gangster's Paradise.'

Retired professional wrestler Ric 'Nature Boy' Flare also addressed the crowd, which received him warmly.

Shoudt took home $10,000, a Hyundai Santa Fe SUV, and a championship ring.

Shoudt poses with his championship ring. He also won $10,000 and a Hyundai Santa Fe SUV

Runner-up Dave 'Tiger Wings & Things' Brunelli (standing right) ate 386 wings, winning a Harley Davidson Fat Boy motorcycle

Runner-up Dave 'Tiger Wings & Things' Brunelli, who ate 386 wings, won a Harley Davidson Fat Boy motorcycle as top prize for the event's new 'Legends' division, Philly.com reported.

Even with the slogan 'if you heave, you leave,' the event included some romance.

One contestant, Charles 'Eggman' Rifici, proposed to his girlfriend after he was ejected from the eat-off.

She said 'yes.'