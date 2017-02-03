Chelsea Cameron writes letter to drug addict parents

By Natalie Clarke for the Daily Mail

Chelsea Cameron (pictured) wrote her parents an open letter to thank them for her woeful upbringing

Memories of her childhood occasionally flash through Chelsea Cameron's mind. Mum and Dad in their usual repose, sprawled semi-conscious on the sofa in front of the television, sometimes spark out after taking too many drugs. The odd day out with them — shoplifting.

Then there were the livelier moments when the police would come to visit, or strangers would angrily bang on the front door. Or the times when she would look out of the window to see her parents fighting with other people in the street.

To an outsider, Chelsea's life would appear unremittingly grim. But to the daughter of two drug addicts, it was entirely normal.

It is nothing short of a miracle, then, that at the age of 18 Chelsea has emerged astonishingly unscathed by her parents's wilful reign of self-destruction.

Defying both her upbringing and the modern victim culture, Chelsea captured the nation's imagination this week with an open letter to her parents, Tammy and Alexander, in which she thanked them for her woeful upbringing.

For, unlikely as it sounds, Chelsea says she is grateful for the pain and turmoil she suffered at their hands. Her formative years, she says, have made her the person she is today — positive, happy, ambitious and eager to grab what life offers with both hands.

In her 1,300-word letter she wrote: 'Mum and Dad, Thanks for everything, I owe you . . . Parents, both of you, thank you for teaching me that taking drugs ruins lives, breaks families apart and gives no one a quality of life worth living . . .

'Thank you for teaching me to be ambitious. Your example showed me that no ambition for education, work or any type of success is very harmful and leads to not a lot of self-worth . . .

'Life is not sunshine and rainbows and thank you for teaching me that life is unfair, people disappoint you and there's sometimes nothing you can do about that. A lesson well learnt from the both of you.'

Since posting the letter on Facebook this week — it was picked up by her local newspaper in Dundee and sparked a surge of interest from TV and radio stations — Chelsea has become something of a star. An accidental poster girl, if you will, for the power of self-motivation.

Chelsea Cameron (pictured with her parents Tammy and Alexander), now 18, has emerged astonishingly unscathed by her parents's wilful reign of self-destruction

Giving her first interview since unwittingly stepping into the limelight, Chelsea comes across as a friendly and engaging young woman with all the normal interests of an 18-year-old girl. But underneath her sunny nature, there is a poise and air of wisdom of someone much older than her years.

Chelsea is at pains to stress that her letter was in no way a form of revenge on her parents for their catastrophic years of neglect. 'I'm not trying to slate my parents or belittle them,' she says. 'I was very conscious to write in a positive way. I thanked them because that's how I feel. The letter was not meant to be sarcastic. It was genuine.

'If I'd had a different childhood, maybe I would not be as independent or driven or motivated. I don't have any anger or bitterness because I've learnt a lot from it.

'I wanted to let other people know that they weren't alone. I wish when I was younger that someone had said to me, 'I was in this situation, but I've chosen to be positive and stay happy and choose a good lifestyle.' '

The idea of writing a letter came, ironically enough, from her father who, as he awaited sentencing on a charge of theft, wrote Chelsea a letter while on remand in prison a few weeks ago. He was handed a year's jail sentence on Monday.

Although the letter simply reassured her that he was doing well behind bars, it provided Chelsea with the impetus to address her lost childhood.

This is the letter she sent her parents, and she signed it 'Love Chelsea'

Quite what drove her parents to squander their lives, Chelsea will never truly understand. But what she does know — and tragically knew from a very young age — is that they made addiction a way of life.

Neither Tammy, now 37, nor Alexander, 52, apparently felt the need to hide their drug habit from their daughter.

'When I was really, really young, I can't recall what age, I saw them injecting heroin,' she says matter of factly.

'I also saw them taking Valium and different pills, I don't know what they were. They smoked cannabis in front of me. I remember occasions during my childhood when Mum and Dad would pass out in the evening with drugs.'

Not suprisingly, the family were known to the police. 'There were occasions the police would come to the door to question my parents when they had stolen things from shops,' she says.

'They used to steal in front of me. Sometimes I'd witness both my mum and dad being in fights with people in the street. I don't know why. I didn't get scared though because these things were just my life. You're used to what you're used to.'

But amid the chaos and drama at their council house in Dundee there was a routine of sorts, with school and the odd day out to the beach.

Chelsea says her parents, who lived off benefits, made sure she made it to school, but took no more interest beyond that. 'They were never discouraging of education, but just let me do my own thing,' she says.

The one person who provided any sense of stability was Chelsea's paternal grandmother, Helen. 'She was the polar opposite of my parents. She was this really reserved, conservative lady. She was a senior nurse. My dad always tried not to disappoint her.'

But invariably, he would. Even the arrival of Chelsea's younger brother in 2006, when she was eight, did not act as a spur for her parents to give up drugs, By now, with a new baby brother to care for, Chelsea found herself craving normality and would beg her parents to give up their drug habit.

'I often challenged their behaviour, but I think they thought I didn't understand because I was young. They often tried to sweep it off and lie about it. If they were drowsy they'd say, 'We're tired' or 'We're not feeling well'. I used to get very frustrated with them.'

She did her utmost to hide what was going on from her schoolfriends. In her letter, she writes that in the first few years at secondary school she created the 'alter-ego' of a carefree teenager so that her classmates would not suspect the 'harsh truth' or her daily life.

Life became even worse when, in 2008, Chelsea's beloved grandmother died. Now desperate for a guiding hand in life, she found herself drawn to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. 'My dad invited the missionaries from the Church round for a laugh,' she says. 'My parents weren't interested but the missionaries were keen to keep teaching me. I joined the church when I was ten.'

Although at first glance, the drug addicts' daughter did not fit the stereotype of the level-headed, churchgoer, Chelsea relished the new identity it gave her. 'Sometimes you don't know what's going on in someone's life or behind a closed door,' she says. 'And I think it's important to think about that.'

Chelsea was to draw on her new-found faith when she got home from school one day in 2012. 'My mum had gone and our lives changed dramatically,' she says.

Chelsea had no idea where her mum was or whether she had left a note or other message for her dad. She was simply no longer in her life. Today, Tammy is living in Fife with her new partner, with whom she had a baby daughter last year.

It was immediately apparent to Chelsea that her dad could not cope as the sole carer for Chelsea and her brother, then six. 'He took a lot more drugs and his life spiralled out of control. I know he was taking Valium, lots of other pills. He'd be totally incoherent, knocked out, slurring his words.

'My brother and I pretty much had to look after ourselves. That was probably the hardest time of my life.'

Chelsea (pictured) says she is grateful for the pain and turmoil she suffered at their hands

The family staggered on like this for a few months before Chelsea went to live with friends — she would prefer not to say who. 'They were lovely, they helped me, but it was traumatic to move out of my home.'

Perhaps inevitably, in the midst of all this strain, Chelsea rebelled at school. 'I was cheeky and destructive and I really hated school.'

It was only thanks to the dedication of her teachers at Menzieshill School in Dundee that her life began to turn around. 'There were teachers who went above and beyond what was expected of them. They would take me out for a hot chocolate in the week and supported me,' she says.

'I came to the point in my life where I realised you get out what you put in. I made that conscious effort to engage with the school and I began to get something great from it. I began to work really hard. I realised the importance of working hard.

'I was quite academic but excelled in social things. I was made head girl, I organised our school prom, I was the president of the charities committee at school.'

Chelsea went on a school trip to Uganda, she studied hard for her three Highers (the Scottish school-leaving examination) in English, French and German. School provided the stability and security she did not have at home and she was devastated when the school closed last summer.

Chelsea, its last head girl, gave a speech at a prize-giving event at the Caird Hall in Dundee last June.

'There were hundreds of people there. I spoke openly about this change in my behaviour, how I changed to love school and be positive. I spoke about the teachers who never gave up on me. It was a really emotional experience. Everybody in the hall got up and clapped in the middle of my speech and that was overwhelming. I really wish my parents had been there to see.'

Chelsea had no contact with her mother after she left the family home until last year, when she learned she'd had another child. They had a brief chat about the baby and arranged to meet. 'We met up once but then lost touch,' says Chelsea. Repairing a relationship with a mother who has abandoned you was never going to be simple. But Chelsea has stayed in touch with her father since she was removed from his care and sees him regularly. She plans to visit him soon in prison.

Her formative years, she says, have made her the person she is today — positive, happy, ambitious and eager to grab what life offers with both hands

'Dad still leads the same sort of life. When he's in a good place and he's not taken anything, we get on really well. He's a likeable person, anyone who's met him says that. Even the police officers who would come round would say so. When I see him, I try to persuade him to give up the drugs and he says, 'I'll try, but it's difficult.' '

Chelsea recently got her own place and has started an apprenticeship in an administrative job. She's hoping to go on a mission for the Church and is considering going into teaching. But the one thing she would love above all else is for her parents to find a similar zest for life.

'It's sad. Because they don't know what's out there. I've seen their lifestyle and now I've seen a different lifestyle and I know which one has more to offer.' In a touching display of role-reversal, she insists she is 'there' for her parents if they need her.

'It's unfortunate I've not had them when I needed their support, but I hope my mum and dad know that I'm there for them because now they could do with my support more than I need theirs.

'Who am I to give up on my parents? Although I know the bad things they've done, I'm not in a position to cut ties. My parents are good people, they've just made bad choices.'

As our interview draws to a close, Chelsea receives a text from her mum. It reads: 'Chelsea, I saw you on the telly today and I am so proud of you. I'm deeply sorry for everything. I also live with tremendous guilt day in and day out.

'I can't change anything Chelsea but I can change my life so that one day you will want to have a relationship with me. Love you more than life itself. You are my first born. Love Mum.'

Chelsea is going to hold her to it. Despite the years of chaos, a part of Chelsea still believes in her mum.

'No one's ever too far gone,' she says. 'It's never too late.'