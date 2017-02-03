Bruce Springsteen says he's 'embarrassed to be American'  

By Karen Ruiz For Dailymail.com

Published: 17:07 EST, 3 February 2017 | Updated: 17:07 EST, 3 February 2017

Singer and songwriter Bruce Springsteen, who gained critical acclaim with his hit album Born in the USA, addressed his fans on Thursday as an 'embarrassed' American.

The heartland rock hitmaker got up on stage at his Melbourne concert and said: 'We stand before you embarrassed Americans tonight,' before singing a song mocking the phone call between President Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

'This is a song from 1965 by The Orlons, we’re gonna use this to send a letter back home,' Springsteen said before signing the song Don't Hang Up.

Australian fans cheered and laughed during the performance. But the 67-year-old continued to make references to Trump's recent actions and executive orders during his tour down under.

The New Jersey native also introduced the next tune, American Land, as an 'immigrant' song.

'We come from a land of immigrants!', he hollered through his microphone.

The rock legend voiced his solidarity with the Muslim community and refugees during his Adelaide concert on Tuesday.

The Born in the USA hitmaker brought fame to heartland rock in the 80s with his album. The 67-year-old introduced American Land, as an 'immigrant' song

His seventh studio album Born in the USA was released in 1984 and is one of the most commercially successful records

'Tonight we want to add our voices to the thousands of Americans who are protesting at airports around our country the Muslim Ban and the detention of foreign nationals and refugees,' Springsteen said.

'America is a nation of immigrants, and we find this anti-democratic and fundamentally un-American.'

The leader of the E Street Band has been outspoken on Trump before, and has voiced his 'fear' of the presidency during an interview with Marc Maron's WTF podcast last month.

E Street guitarist Steven Van Zandt apologized to Australia in a tweet.

'Australia is, was, and always will be one of the USA's best friends and closest allies. Apologies for today's temporary embarrassment,' he said.

Donald Trump reportedly had an awkward exchange with the Prime Minster Malcolm Turnbull on Saturday in which the president apparently hung up on the Australian leader.

President Trump said it was 'the worst call by far' he had taken that day and sources said he shouted at Turnbull when discussing the Australia-US refugee deal.

