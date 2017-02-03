Theresa May biography reveals what makes her tick

By Rosa Prince

Towards the end of her record-breaking six-year stint as Home Secretary, Theresa May was widely described as ‘unsackable’. She’d not only survived in one of the toughest government posts, but she’d consistently been on top of her brief.

Even when the referendum campaign threatened to rip the Conservative Party apart, she seemed unassailable. She’d come out for Remain — which was interpreted as a show of loyalty to Cameron. Yet she was surprisingly low-key in the campaign itself — thus avoiding a major clash with the Brexiteers.

There was, however, an entirely genuine reason for May’s stance. Although she’d eventually backed staying in the EU, she’d never been a passionate Europhile.

The future meets the past: Theresa May is pictured at the EU summit in Malta on Friday with France's outgoing President Francois Hollande

To add to that, she didn’t see why she should go out of her way to support Cameron. In fact, unknown to the public at the time, there was real animosity between the Prime Minister and his Home Secretary.

Not only had she been seriously annoyed when he removed two of her special advisers from the Tory candidates’ list of potential MPs, but she was also highly sceptical of Cameron and Osborne’s Project Fear.

Nevertheless, the Prime Minister decided that he needed all hands on deck, and that included May.

Instead of helping him out, though, she all but vanished for the whole of March and April last year. This soon led to her being nicknamed ‘Submarine May’ by the exasperated team at Number 10.

According to Downing Street spin doctor Craig Oliver, Cameron asked May 13 times to take a more high-profile role in the Remain campaign, only to be let down on each occasion.

One source close to the Conservative Remain team says: ‘There was definitely friction that she’d done the bare minimum. She was obviously not keeping a low profile in order to stand for the leadership after the referendum, because like everyone else she thought Remain would win.

‘But she did seem to be playing a longer game. She maybe thought it would do her no harm to keep her head down. And there was frustration in the Cameron camp about that.’

Osborne, in particular, was furious at May’s disappearing act, telling various allies that she could end up being demoted.

The ‘unsackable’ Home Secretary was suddenly looking vulnerable.

Former Tory Cabinet minister Eric Pickles reveals: ‘We had that ridiculous thing where Osborne was going to have her sacked because she wasn’t doing enough. By God, she put him in his place [after she became Prime Minister].’

Power struggle: (Left to right) Michael Gove, Theresa May and George Osborne listen to David Cameron's speech at the Tory Party conference in 2013. She would eventually outmanouevre both of them to seize power

If May sensed that her career was on the line, she had no intention of changing course. On the rare occasions when she did surface, she not only criticised EU human rights legislation and freedom of movement, but she even admitted the UK was ‘big enough and strong enough to be a success story in or out of the EU’.

No one, not even Cameron, was going to force her to be a whole-hearted Remainer — even if she had to lose her job.

But then for someone whose image is defined both in public and private by politeness and restraint, Theresa May has picked an incredible number of bruising and sometimes rather unseemly fights.

She’s always shown impatience with people she felt were lazy or not up to the job.

But the focus of her ire was reserved for those who disrespected her, or were rude in some way.

Once crossed, she’d always seek revenge — and her grudges could last years. A victim might find themselves frozen out or treated with cool disdain until the right moment for more savage retribution. Over her years as Home Secretary, May became embroiled in feuds with a staggering number of fellow ministers, MPs, officials, organisations and individuals who crossed her path.

‘There were some long-running disagreements going on,’ William Hague agrees.

‘She’d stand her ground and sit the disagreement out. And that’s different from some politicians who’d say: “We can’t go on like this, let’s go for a drink and sort it all out…”

‘Her approach is: “No, no, I’m right… and you have to back down.” She generally came off best from these things.’

Eric Pickles jokes that May’s relationship with the Cameroons, nearly all of them 10 to 15 years younger than her, was ‘bound by two steel bands of trust and understanding: they didn’t understand her and she didn’t trust them.’

Put to the sword: Brodie Clark (picturede), the head of the UK Border Force, was forced to resign by May in 2011

Those she feuded with included Cameron, Osborne, Michael Gove, and Kenneth Clarke as well as the Lib Dems Nick Clegg, Vince Cable and Chris Huhne. She also put Brodie Clark, the head of the UK Border Force, and the entire senior management of the Police Federation to the sword.

Sometimes the blade would be wielded by her two trusted special advisers, Fiona Hill and Nick Timothy, who were more than happy to do the blood-letting on her behalf.

‘If you don’t treat Theresa with respect,’ says Pickles, ‘that’s about the worst thing you can do. If you’re disrespectful and you make the mistake of speaking to a journalist and putting a story out about her, she’s got two of the cleverest aides I’ve ever dealt with. They’re top-class, they’re well-clued in — so after even the most anonymous briefing [against May], they’ll be able to finger someone within a very short time.’

Among May’s most serious clashes were those at Cabinet meetings with Osborne. These were usually over immigration: while she was stolidly committed to bringing the numbers down, he urged a less rigid attitude towards economic migration.

Sometimes Cable, Gove and other ministers ganged up with Osborne to argue against May. But this had little effect: reducing immigration was a manifesto commitment she fully intended to honour.

Ice queen: There was a distinct frostiness between May and Cameron, Osborne, Gove and their inner circle and after Cameron's fall she airbrushed them all out of the equation

Then, on one memorable occasion in 2012, Osborne declared war. Looking across the Cabinet table, he announced — with a sneer on his face — that he had a true ‘horror story’ to share.

At least one Chinese businessman, with millions of pounds to spend on British products, had been stopped at Heathrow and forced to submit to hours of interrogation — including a full strip-search. He’d returned to China on the next flight, and was telling his friends to avoid the UK at all costs.

Who, the Chancellor asked, his eyes flashing as he stared around the table, was responsible for this debacle?

Theresa May, whose department oversaw both visas and the Border Agency, refused to meet his eye and said nothing.

May never forgave Osborne: indeed, over the next four years, she positively burned with resentment. Or as one minister in her current Cabinet puts it: ‘She couldn’t stand him after that.’

Andrew Lansley, who served in the Cabinet until 2014, witnessed the cooling of relations for himself.

At Cabinet, he used to sit on May’s left while Osborne sat on her right. Invariably, as ministers waited for the meeting to start, she’d engage Lansley in small-talk but not the Chancellor — though, ironically, he’d persuaded Cameron to make her Home Secretary. Incredibly, however, Osborne seemed unaware that she viewed him with disdain.

According to Eric Pickles, Cameron was also unaware that May resented the high-handed way she’d been treated by his longtime friend, and therefore never attempted to smooth her ruffled feathers.

‘Cameron wasn’t a very good manager of people,’ says Pickles. ‘If you were in the room with him, there was no one more important [than him].’

Another colleague suggests that the reason Osborne took their disagreements less seriously than she did was down to a fundamental difference of approach.

‘She clearly felt it was perhaps just a game to Osborne — and she hated that.’

It’s also undeniable that, despite her high office, May was never welcomed into Cameron’s gilded inner circle.

Eric Pickles (centre) said: 'Cameron wasn’t a very good manager of people'[

Former Lib Dem minister David Laws recalls: ‘She wasn’t “one of the boys” and wasn’t treated as such. Indeed, there was a distinct frostiness between her and Cameron, Osborne, Gove and their inner circle — which I never once saw melt away.’

Another Lib Dem, Lynne Featherstone, was initially hostile when she started working for May as a Home Office minister. But she soon grew to admire her enormously.

She knew she was about to be PM - but told no one David Cameron had resigned 16 days earlier. Now there were just two left in the race to become Tory leader and thus prime minister: Theresa May and Andrea Leadsom. As always, May was admirably composed as she prepared to launch her bid. With an hour to kill, she sat in a room, chatting with her husband Philip and former Defence Secretary Liam Fox when her aide Fiona Hill came in to say Andrea Leadsom was on the phone. May calmly glanced at the two men and asked if they’d mind her taking the call alone. They left, closely followed by Hill. Why would Leadsom, of all people, be ringing? As they waited outside, all three had their suspicions. After all, Leadsom’s campaign had been faltering — particularly after she’d implied that May was a lesser politician for being childless… It was some minutes before Theresa May allowed everyone back into the room. She said nothing about the phone conversation, and no one asked her about it. Her face gave nothing away: it was just as calm as before Leadsom had called. For the next 20 minutes, she chatted with Fox and her husband and they made a few last-minute revisions to her speech. She delivered it at 11am, outlining her vision for Britain’s future and promising that ‘Brexit means Brexit’. Afterwards, she was preparing for some interviews when news broke that Leadsom was about to deliver an important statement — and everyone immediately guessed what that meant. It was only then that May told Fox and her husband that her rival had pulled out of the race. For 90 minutes, Theresa May had kept her composure and counsel about the fact that she was about to become Britain’s second female Prime Minister. The reason was simple: Leadsom had asked her to keep news of her withdrawal confidential until she’d announced the fact herself. The fact is that Theresa May had dreamed of becoming Prime Minister since her teens; there was nothing she’d ever wanted more. Yet with steely self-control, she hadn’t allowed herself a moment to savour her triumph, let alone share the news. And that, of course, takes quite extraordinary strength of character. ‘At the most important moment of her whole life, she was still willing to put the assurance she’d given about confidentiality before absolutely anything else,’ says Liam Fox. ‘That spoke volumes about integrity. If you can be that controlled, if you can maintain that confidentiality at a time when, goodness knows, your first reaction would be to say “Oh my God, I’ve done it!” … Instead, to tell yourself: “No, I’ve given my word and I’ll stick to it” — it was a very interesting moment.’

She explained: ‘My party is horrified that I like Theresa quite as much as I do. I disagreed with her vehemently on many, many occasions, but I thought she was a principled person who had good judgment, who really wasn’t swayed by the stupid political game.

‘I always thought all the men who found her difficult to deal with, including Cameron, just weren’t used to someone who stood their ground the way she did.’

And one of those May argued with continually was the then Deputy PM Nick Clegg — over security measures, immigration, the Human Rights Act and EU freedom of movement. Cameron described the collision between their views as a ‘f***ing car crash’.

Vince Cable is even more blunt: ‘I don’t think they could stand each other. I obviously talked to Clegg quite a lot, and his eyes would go up whenever Theresa’s name was mentioned. ‘Part of it was that Clegg had this system where he would bargain with Cameron over issues, whereas Theresa was never up for that.’

May was always polite to him personally — though she sometimes behaved like a headmistress reprimanding a naughty schoolboy.

Cable says: ‘I remember I made some fairly aggressive remarks about how much damage was being done by her crackdown on overseas students and I got a call on my mobile phone at about 11 o’clock at night. It was Theresa. She must have been really irked by what I’d said. It was very much: “Vincent, I’m very disappointed.” That was one of her phrases: “I’m very disappointed.”’

On another occasion, May is said to have given Cable a ‘dressing-down’ in front of officials.

‘Vince, your conduct is most disappointing — don’t do it again,’ she admonished him, as the Business Secretary stared at his shoes. Cable doesn’t bear a grudge. ‘She’s not like Mrs Thatcher — kind of abrasively angry. She was always cool and rather charming and rather feminine in her way of dealing with people. We all respected her, in a strange way.’

The senior colleagues who got on with her best were those who, like former Foreign Secretary William Hague, treated her with kid gloves.

He took this approach after she angered the Obama administration in 2012 by cancelling the extradition of Gary McKinnon, a 46-year-old Scottish computer systems expert accused by the U.S. of ‘the biggest military computer hack of all time’.

McKinnon was facing a sentence of up to 70 years, but he suffered from Asperger’s Syndrome and doctors warned that he might kill himself if extradited.

May’s decision to defy Britain’s closest ally was extraordinarily bold, particularly as she hadn’t consulted colleagues. It also left Hague with a major diplomatic headache, with potentially long-term repercussions for the military and economic security of the nation.

The reaction from the U.S. was as bad as he feared: White House officials immediately claimed that the relationship between May and Obama was ‘finished’.

The next time Hague flew to Washington, he was asked in no uncertain terms to get May to change her mind. Rather than promising to do so, he simply shrugged.

‘You go and talk to her,’ Hague said helplessly, adding: ‘Good luck!’

William Hague (right), who treated her with kid gloves, got on well with her

His U.S. opposite number was forced to concede defeat. Even he understood that no one could strong-arm Theresa May once she’d made up her mind.

‘It did complicate relations with America, but I didn’t press her to do anything different,’ says Hague, who’s always respected May’s controlled approach.

‘She’s a difficult person to negotiate with. Once she’s decided what the right thing is to do, she’s very hard to budge. That’s why she’s described sometimes as a difficult colleague. She’s not difficult in terms of personal relations.’

It was Ken Clarke, of course, who famously called May ‘a bloody difficult woman’ — while he thought he was off-microphone after a TV interview. Michael Gove — who usually took the opposite line on immigration issues to May — must have given a silent cheer.

For her part, colleagues say May generally found Gove’s manner obnoxious.

In Cabinet, he all too often rubbed her up the wrong way. Nor did it help that he openly supported Osborne to be the next prime minister.

In March 2013, Gove slapped May down in Cabinet for a speech she’d just given. In his view, she’d been far too obvious about setting out her stall for a future leadership contest.

That didn’t go down at all well. Nor did Gove’s response after May delivered a carefully considered paper at another meeting. He’s said to have made some provocative and not very well-considered remarks — and May was furious.

One witness says: ‘What she could have done is just brush them aside, but she leapt on them. She went off the handle. David Cameron just stared.’

But Gove and May didn’t terminally fall out until 2014.

At the time, there were reports that groups of Islamic fundamentalists were trying to take over a number of schools in Birmingham, as part of a so-called ‘Trojan Horse’ strategy to recruit young people.

Casting caution to the wind, Education Secretary Gove briefed The Times that both May and counter-terrorism chief, Charles Farr, were more concerned about targeting individual suspects than about tackling the deeper problems that allowed radicalisation to thrive.

In response, May’s aide Fiona Hill launched a ferocious counter-attack. Gove’s own department, she said, had failed for years to act on warnings about infiltration into schools.

She was so angry that she tweeted a link to a letter from May to Gove.

‘Is it true that the Department for Education was warned in 2010?’ May had written bluntly. ‘If so, why did nobody act?’

There was no love lost between May and Michael Gove (pictured), whose Machiavellian plans collapsed during the leadership contest last year

The upshot was that an embarrassed Downing Street insisted that Hill should be sacked, and Cameron himself made Gove formally apologise to May.

However, the apology cut no ice. Theresa May, always loyal to her staff, was incandescent and upset at Hill’s forced departure.

In the long run, however, it was Gove who came off worst. Within a month, Cameron had moved him out of Education and demoted him to chief whip.

The fact is that Theresa May, as we know, never forgets a slight. Nor do her two favourite aides, who were both triumphantly back at her side when she became Prime Minister.

One MP says: ‘Apparently, when they got into office, Fiona [Hill] and Nick [Timothy] sat down with a list, just binning people. It was: “No, he crossed me once,” and: “No, they’re out.”’

People who were demoted and returned to the backbenches were not told in person. And May herself? Her first act as PM last July was to dispose of the bloodied corpses of Cameron’s Notting Hill set. And the first victim, just half an hour after she sat down in No 10, was Osborne.

As Chancellor for six years, he had been hopeful May would offer him a senior role. Yes, they’d had their disagreements, but they hadn’t been personal. Also, he’d supported her for the leadership after Cameron resigned. An Osborne ally confirms: ‘He wanted the Foreign Office. There was some speculation that he could even stay on at the Treasury — he’d have done that.’

Instead, in a conversation that lasted no more than ten minutes, May made it clear there was no place for Osborne around her Cabinet table.

Some sources — almost certainly May’s advisers — claim he was given a severe dressing-down.

The new PM is said to have told him that he’d over-promised and under-delivered on the economy. She even gave him advice for any future runs at the premiership — to show more humility.

Whether she said this or not, the fact that Theresa May allowed such stories to gain widespread currency is testament to her disdain for Osborne.

Over the next few months, she set about undoing many of his pet policies, such as the concept of a ‘Northern Powerhouse’ and even his fiscal target of achieving a surplus by 2020.

It was a brutal rejection of the man who, perhaps more than anyone else in government, had made her feel excluded.

The next scalp was perhaps the one May enjoyed claiming most: Michael Gove. His meeting with her lasted only two minutes. ‘There is not going to be room for you,’ May is said to have told him, making it clear that his sacking was a direct consequence of the way he’d elbowed Boris Johnson aside in the leadership race.

‘I’ve been talking to colleagues, and the importance of loyalty is something on people’s minds.’

By lunchtime, May had also sacked Culture Secretary John Whittingdale, Cabinet Office minister Oliver Letwin and Education Secretary Nicky Morgan.

Keith Simpson MP (pictured) said the way she purged many of Cameron's Cabinet members was 'disrespectful'

Tory MP Keith Simpson wasn’t surprised at what he calls her ‘ruthless dispatch of the Cameroon clique and all the Old Etonian boys ... I think bubbling up, suppressed inside her, was 20 years of being patronised.

‘She was quite determined, and burst forth: “It’s not going to be about what school you went to, or a chumocracy … I’m just not going to put up with that.”’

Of Cameron’s 22 Cabinet ministers, only 13 remained.

Many MPs were shocked at this merciless purge which left the Cabinet with more state-educated members than at any time since World War II.

Simpson adds: ‘It was disrespectful… I am told that [one] minister, a Cameroon, was sacked in a 40-second phone call.’

A number of Tory MPs were also concerned that by dispatching so many one-time ministers to the backbenches could leave her vulnerable to revenge attacks.

As one MP warns: ‘There are some big players on the backbenches now, the likes of Gove and Osborne. They’re not going to bother to turn up to every vote. With a Commons majority of 14, that will cause problems.

The fact is that Theresa May did not become party leader because she had a powerbase — or “May faction”.

So there are concerns that if things get difficult, there might not be enough loyalists to protect her.

The easiest way to counter this threat, of course, would be for May to have called a general election — which she would almost certainly have won by a landslide.

Theresa May, however, is made of sterner stuff than most other politicians. An early election, she reasoned, might be good for her — but not for a country facing all the complexities of Brexit.

So, instead, she told her team to ‘get to it and get on with the job.’ And just in case they hadn’t got the message, she added sternly: ‘Politics is not a game.’

Adapted from Theresa May: The Enigmatic Prime Minister by Rosa Prince, published by Biteback on February 13 at £20. © Rosa Prince 2017.