Wendi Deng and her toyboy wear identical fur-lined parkas

In December the pair were sseen strolling along a beach together in St Barts

The pair left Wagamama Asian restaurant on Fifth Avenue in their matching $2,000 Yves Salomon fur-lined parkas

Rupert Murdoch's famed ex-wife Wendi Deng enjoyed a lunch out with her Hungarian boyfriend Bertold Zahoran

By Louise Boyle For Dailymail.com

Published: 16:40 EST, 3 February 2017 | Updated: 17:20 EST, 3 February 2017

Rupert Murdoch's famed ex-wife Wendi Deng enjoyed a lunch date with her model boyfriend Bertold Zahoran in New York on Friday.

The pair left Wagamama Asian restaurant on Fifth Avenue in their matching $2,000 Yves Salomon fur-lined parkas.

The coats, from the Parisian design house of Russian descent, have a rabbit fur detachable inner lining and a drawstring hood - pulled up by Deng - made of coyote.

Deng carried a $14,000 green Hermes Clemence Birkin bag.

Bertold held the door open for Deng and the pair were all smiles as they were enjoying their time together.

Rupert Murdoch's famed ex-wife Wendi Deng enjoyed a lunch date with her model boyfriend Bertold Zahoran in New York on Friday

The pair left Wagamama Asian restaurant on Fifth Avenue in their matching $2,000 Yves Salomon fur-lined parkas

Deng carried a $14,000 green Hermes Clemence Birkin bag

The two were all cozy together as they left the restaurant. The coats have rabbit fur on the detachable inner lining and a drawstring hood - pulled up by Deng - made of coyote.

The Hungarian model held the door of the restaurant open for his girlfriend when they left

Deng spent the Christmas and New Year holiday with her handsome Hungarian model in St. Barts.

The 47-year-old was pictured strolling hand-in-hand along a beach on the island with her 6ft 2in lover 20-something lover.

Deng wore dark sunglasses, a white beach robe and matching bikini as she enjoyed some down time with her new man.

Since her split from her octogenarian ex-husband in 2013, Deng has swapped one toyboy for another.

Rupert Murdoch's famed ex-wife Wendi Deng, 47, was pictured with her younger boyfriend Bertold Zahoran during her St Barts vacation in December

Zahoran frequently posts photos on his Instagram account, in which he is frequently shirtless

The model is repped by Soul Artist Management in new York City

Deng and Zahoran were first pictured together in May this year at supermodel Naomi Campbell's birthday party in New York.

They were also snapped together at an exhibition in the city in November.

And now it appears their relationship has moved to the next level.

According to his social media profiles, 21-year-old Zahoran lives in New York.

He has over 24,000 thousand followers on Instagram account, which is littered with photos showing off his physique. And on his Twitter page he says: ‘You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream.’

The Hungarian has featured in several high profile advertising campaigns since being discovered by a fashion photographer in Budapest in 2014.

Garrett Neff, Bertold Zahoran and Wendi Deng are pictured at Naomi Campbell's birthday celebration dinner in New York in May

Zahoran is also fond of posting workout photos of himself on his Instagram account

He scored one of his biggest successes to date when he opened the Givenchy F/W 14 men's show

Prior to her relationship with Zahoran, in March this year, Deng was pictured looking loved-up with 30-year-old British classical violinist Charlie Siem in March at Paris Fashion Week.

Murdoch filed for divorce from Deng after 14 years of marriage citing irreconcilable differences, with some reports at the time claiming he had grown suspicious of his wife's relationship with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair - the godfather of their daughter Grace.

Murdoch, 85, walked down the aisle for the fourth time to say 'I do' to former American model and actress Jerry Hall, 59, on March 4, in London.

But he and Deng remain close and she says they continue to parent their children, Grace, 14 and Chloe, 13, as a team.