Man's attempt to descend staircase on ATV ends in disaster



  • Video racked up more than 6.5million views and 108k shares on Facebook
  • Minnesota man makes it down two steps before he lurches out of control
  • He falls about six feet and lands flat on his back with ATV on top of him
  • Friends assured concerned viewers he did not suffer any serious injuries  

By Dailymail.com Reporter

Published: 17:00 EST, 3 February 2017 | Updated: 17:04 EST, 3 February 2017

That's gotta hurt!

One man near the city of Norwood Young America in Minnesota attempted to descend a staircase with his all-terrain vehicle with disastrous results.

The video, which has racked up more than 6.5million views on Facebook, shows the man successfully making it down two steps before he tips over the edge and lands flat on his back. 

One man near the city of Norwood Young America in Minnesota attempted to descend a staircase with his all-terrain vehicle One man near the city of Norwood Young America in Minnesota attempted to descend a staircase with his all-terrain vehicle
He makes it down two steps before things take a turn He makes it down two steps before things take a turn

One man near the city of Norwood Young America in Minnesota attempted to descend a staircase with his all-terrain vehicle

Things go wrong almost immediately when one of the front tires swings forward while the other remains lodged in place Things go wrong almost immediately when one of the front tires swings forward while the other remains lodged in place
The ATV ends up perpendicular to the staircase The ATV ends up perpendicular to the staircase

Things go wrong almost immediately when one of the front tires swings forward while the other remains lodged in place

The man lands in a heap of metal tubes, trash, and wires with the ATV on top of him The man lands in a heap of metal tubes, trash, and wires with the ATV on top of him

The man lands in a heap of metal tubes, trash, and wires with the ATV on top of him

The 23-second video, posted on Facebook by Christina Barstad with the caption 'Hold my beer', has gone viral with more than 11,000 reactions and 108,000 shares in just two days.

One man in a cap tries to descend a wooden staircase without railings while seated on top of his ATV.

Things go wrong almost immediately when one of the front tires swings forward while the other remains lodged in place.

As the ATV ends up perpendicular to the staircase, the daredevil loses his balance and collapses backwards.

As the disaster unfolds, his friend - standing on the ground below with a can in one hand and his phone in the other- is oblivious to the ATV lurching down the staircase behind him. 

Three of his friends rush over to his aid while a dog wanders over, curious about the commotion. The man did not suffer any serious injuries, his friends said Three of his friends rush over to his aid while a dog wanders over, curious about the commotion. The man did not suffer any serious injuries, his friends said

Three of his friends rush over to his aid while a dog wanders over, curious about the commotion. The man did not suffer any serious injuries, his friends said

The man lands in a heap of metal tubes, trash, and wires with the ATV on top of him, and three of his friends rush over to his aid while a dog wanders over, curious about the commotion.

Karrie Michael wrote: 'Dog took the stairs the right way...shows dogs are smarter than men.'

While commenters chimed in to marvel at his ill-advised attempt, Ken Rice wrote: 'Looks like he intentionally broke the fall, so that the Quad wouldn't get damaged. Hero in my book!....lol, glad he's ok. That looked nasty.' 

Others questioned whether the man was paralyzed or suffered broken bones, but his friends assured viewers he miraculously escaped without any serious injuries.  

 

 

 

 


