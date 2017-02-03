Pennsylvania casino served gambler 27 drinks in 9 hours

By Associated Press and Kiri Blakeley For Dailymail.com

Published: 09:47 EST, 3 February 2017 | Updated: 15:07 EST, 3 February 2017

A casino has been fined $25,000 for serving a visibly drunk gambler 27 drinks in a nine-hour period.

Mount Airy Casino Resort in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania was fined Wednesday by Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board after a man began drinking on October 7 around 1pm.

He was served his last drink around 10pm, shortly before he fell off his bar stool, according to LeHigh Valley Live.

The Mount Airy Casino in Mount Pocono, above, was fined for serving a man too much booze

The man drank 27 drinks in the Glass Bar (above) on the gaming floor while playing slot machines

During that time, he continued playing table-top slot machines.

The gaming board said he began showing signs of inebriation about 3pm after nine drinks. The bartenders then served him 18 more, said the gaming board.

The three bartenders who served him have been fired.

Pennsylvania law requires casinos to have a plan in place to prevent obviously inebriated patrons from gambling.

The $25,000 fine is in addition to $2,500 in investigation costs the casino must pay.

The inebriated man continued to play table top slot machines until he fell off his bar stool - it's unclear how much he lost or won

It's unclear how much money the drunk gambler won or lost during that time.

The casino it won't comment on the fine. The gambling board says the fine was levied as part of a consent agreement, meaning the casino isn't contesting the penalty.

This year, the gaming board has approved a total of $190,000 against five casinos for violations, including a $50,000 fine levied against Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem for underage gambling.

Gambling at Pennsylvania's 12 casinos has brought in $3.2billion in 2016.