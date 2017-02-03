British backpacker, 23, survives plane crash in Australia

By Matt Hunter For Mailonline

A British backpacker has told of the moment the light aircraft he was aboard struck a power line and flipped before it crashed in the Australian Outback.

Ben Myatt was on the plane when it plummeted to the ground at 110mph after suffering an engine failure.

The 23-year-old and the pilot jumped out of the two-seater when they smelt petrol leaking from the tank.

Despite suffering serious back and ankle injuries Mr Myatt later partied the night away because he was determined to make the most of his four-week stay.

The builder's labourer went up in the air with his experienced pilot friend, who asked not to be named, to take in more of the scenery in the Riverland, South Australia.

Mr Myatt, from Bromsgrove, Worcester, said the flight, which began at 6am local time, had been 'smooth and perfect' before the engine malfunctioned.

'The plan was to go up and come back to the landing strip – we were going round with no planned time limit,' he told MailOnline.

'But we had technical problems and we came down. We went for an emergency landing in a paddock, a large field, but we didn't see a low power line because of the lighting and the colour of the field.

'We hit the power line, the plane flipped backwards and went straight into the ground.

'We were doing about 80mph when we hit the ground but faster than that at 110mph when we hit the powerline just under the right wing.'

The Jabiru plane nosedived into the ground, destroying much of the aircraft's body.

The men stumbled to the nearest road in Kingston-On-Murray and hitchhiked home after the crash. They didn't seek medical attention until Mr Myatt's leg continued to bleed

Mr Myatt suffered cuts and bruising to his legs and a sprained ankle. Doctors in Australia and the UK treated him

Somehow Mr Myatt and the pilot, both in intense pain, managed to clamber out and get to safety.

'My first thought was to get out as petrol was going everywhere from the tank. I dived out as soon as I could and laid on the floor in relief,' Mr Myatt said.

The men stumbled to the nearest road in Kingston-On-Murray and hitchhiked home. But they didn't seek medical attention until Mr Myatt's leg continued to bleed.

He added: 'We went home first as it was early in the morning. I had a shower and went out for a bit.

'The real reason we went to hospital was because my cut on leg didn't stop bleeding and I didn't want an infection.

'As soon as we came out of the hospital we went to a party that night. It was a massive birthday party for a young farmer in a barn, it was bit crazy. It was rocking.'

From left, Ben with the pilot's brother Pete and another friend during a night out in Australia

An X-ray of Ben's injured back which turned out to be a serious spinal problem diagnosed by UK doctors

The plane crashed in the outback three days after he arrived in Australia on Boxing Day last year to see friends he met during a business course in New Mexico, US.

Berri Hospital in Australia discharged him on the advice Mr Myatt had a sprained back. Two days later after visiting again doctors identified that he had also sprained his ankle.

In the weeks after the injury Mr Myatt continued partying, water-skiing and surfing.

On returning home to the UK on January 24 his GP refereed him to Princess of Wales Hospital.

There doctors diagnosed three spinal injuries and a broken rib. They told him it was a miracle he was still walking.

Mr Myatt, whose parents run Bromsgrove local the Dodford Inn, is now undergoing weekly physiotherapy and has been signed off work for eight weeks.