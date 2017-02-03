Parents sue college for ignoring their daughter's abuse

By Kaileen Gaul For Dailymail.com

Fatima Larios died by suicide in her boyfriend's dorm room January 31, 2015

The parents of a college softball player are suing Chadron State College for neglecting to take proper action when their daughter was abused by her boyfriend.

Fatima Larios died by suicide on January 31, 2015 at the age of 19. She ended her life in her abusive boyfriend's dorm room in Chadron, Nebraska.

Fatima transferred to Chadron State from Austin Peay State University in Tennessee to be with him, according to her parents.

Parents Lisette Larios Roohbakhsh and Nelson Larios filed the case in against the university in U.S. District Court. It alleges Chadron State did not follow proper protocol for dealing with sexual violence.

For example: the Title IX coordinator did not conduct the interviews from witnesses who saw bruising.

The suit claims the college failed 'to respond to reports of sexual violence or sex harassment and attend to the needs of the students involved' reports the Lincoln Journal Star.

The suit say's Fatima's coach noticed 'suspicious bruising … that included handprints' on her arms and legs. Her coaches, teammates and friends also noticed emotional changes from months of physical and emotional abuse.

Fatima Larios's family thinks Chadron State and the Title IX department could have offered their daughter help when they noticed signs of her being abused

Resident advisers and friends also heard the couple's violent arguments and reported it to their assistant softball coach. Word was passed on to the coach and then to the athletic director until the Title IX coordinator was alerted.

In a piece for Huffington Post, Fatima's family writes: 'Here’s what didn’t happen: The Title IX Coordinator didn’t take additional steps to find out if Fatima was, in fact, being abused.'

'Nor did she give Fatima information on confidential resources Fatima could turn to for help, if she needed it. Teammates and coaches were concerned about Fatima’s safety.'

'Apparently, the college wasn’t. And, most important, the college had a legal obligation to act. But it didn’t.'

Fatima Larios's (center) family is suing Chadron State for not properly responding to abuse allegations

Fatima Larios moved to Chadron State in Nebraska to be with her boyfriend who was abusing her physically and emotionally

The coordinator did alert Fatima about Chadron's policy about prohibiting dating violence via email. The 17 page lawsuit says this was a poor tactic because abusers can control their partners' emails. Fatima's coaches also met up with her to discuss her situation.

Her family doesn't think this was enough. The lawsuit claims the school failed to explain to their daughter: 'that they suspected she was a victim of dating violence, that they received reports that (she) was experiencing dating violence; or that (she) had a right to speak to confidential sources, such as a mental health counselor or victim’s advocate.'

It took nine months after Fatima's suicide for the college to tell her family she may have been the victim of abuse.

The family is seeking damages for 'pre-death emotional distress, fear, anxiety and trauma; pre-death physical and mental pain and suffering; lost future earnings and earning capacity' and hospital costs.