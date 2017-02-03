Omarosa is treated for past injury at a Maryland hospital

By Dailymail.com Reporter

Omarosa Manigault was reportedly taken to a local hospital in Maryland.

The 42-year-old, who was appointed as the Assistant to the President and Director of Communications for the Office of the Public Liaison, was injured last month, according to TMZ.

She was reportedly driven from the White House in a government vehicle to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

It's unclear if she has a broken bone, but apparently her leg was placed in a walking boot.

Omarosa Manigault (left) was reportedly taken to a local hospital in Maryland. She's pictured with President Donald Trump during a National African American History Month 'listening session' on Thursday

She was seen walking down the stairs after attending church service at St John's Episcopal Church in Washington on January 20, wearing the orthopedic boot with a high heel on the other foot.

Manigault accompanied President Donald Trump on Thursday to a National African American History Month 'listening session'.

The session was attended by African-American leaders, including Ben Carson, Trump's nominee to head the Department of Housing and Urban Development - his sole black Cabinet pick.

Leaders from the NAACP and the National Urban League were not in attendance.

Neither was Congressional Black Caucus Chairman Cedric Richmond. The Louisiana Democrat said the meeting was a political stunt.

Manigault, who gained national fame for being a combative contestant on the reality show The Apprentice, was appointed her role in the White House last month.

The 42-year-old (pictured on Jan 20), who was appointed as the Assistant to the President and Director of Communications for the Office of the Public Liaison, was injured last month. It's unclear if she has a broken bone, but apparently her leg was placed in a walking boot

Her appointment came as little surprise to those who have followed the career of the one-time Apprentice villain, as she has been a long-time vocal supporter of Trump, and even helped in his transition team.

Manigault's position as one of Trump's most prominent African-American supporters during the campaign drew stark criticism.

She has said in the past that she stayed close to Trump over the years and served as his campaign's director of African-American outreach after her role on the Apprentice.

This is Manigault's second season at the White House. She worked in the office of Vice President Al Gore during the Clinton administration.