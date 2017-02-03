Father left son, 4 months, disabled for life

By Rory Tingle and Rebecca Taylor For Mailonline

Zsolt Lakatos, known as George, left his son severely handicapped after twice shaking him when he would not stop crying

A father who left his son severely handicapped after twice shaking him when he would not stop crying broke down in tears while reliving the incidents today.

Zsolt Lakatos, known as George, began weeping after telling how the four-month-old baby went 'floppy' after he shook him on the second occasion.

One of the six women on the jury trying Lakatos also began crying and others were visibly upset so the case was adjourned for ten minutes.

The 31-year-old, from Walton, Liverpool, admitted two offences of causing grievous bodily harm on September 2, 2015 and on an earlier occasion between July 15 and September 2 that year.

But he denies a more serious offence of inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent on September 2.

Liverpool Crown Court heard the child, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will need nursing care for the rest of his life.

Lakatos, from Hungary, told the court the first incident involved him shaking the child when he would not stop crying while his mother had gone out for 20 minutes.

He said he 'could not explain' why he had shaken him but thought he would calm down.

He described what he thought after having shaken the baby: 'I didn't think anything happened to him.

'I should not have shaken him but on this occasion everything was the same. He was still crying.'

Asked by his barrister Rebecca Smith what did he think he had done he replied 'nothing' and said he did not tell the boy's mother as he did not think he had caused him any injury.

'If I knew I would have taken him to hospital straight away,' he added.

The court heard the baby suffered bleeding between his brain and skull and four fractured ribs in that incident.

Asked if he knew it was wrong to shake a baby Lakatos said, 'I didn't at that time that what I did was wrong and that I could hurt him.'

The father of three, who did not live with the baby and his mum, said he stayed overnight at her home on September 1 and the next morning they went out shopping.

Later she was on the phone to the DWP for 20 minutes and the baby was in his car seat, having been brought in from a taxi, watching cartoons on the television.

'At first he was ok but after a few minutes he started to be upset a little and then more and more. He was getting very upset and I picked him up.'

He said that he did not know his partner had already fed the baby and he tried to give him his bottle as that sometimes calmed him down but he would not take it.

Lakatos said he went outside to ask the baby's mum to take him and offering to take over the phone call but she was mid-conversation and declined.

He went back in and he was not able to calm him and shook him. 'Do you accept that when you shook him it was more forceful than the first time?' asked Miss Smith.

He replied it had been and when asked how the baby responded he said, 'He became floppy' and broke down in tears.

When the court resumed he continued his evidence and said, 'I knew immediately there was something wrong with him. I didn't know what to do.

'I put him on the couch and I was breathing into his mouth and pressing his chest. Milk came back into my mouth and I thought ok he's breathing now.'

He said when his partner came back into the room she knew immediately something was wrong and ran out into the street.

The court has heard a woman passer-by took the baby off her and began mouth to mouth resuscitation and CPR, while waiting for paramedics.

At Alder Hey Hospital a CT scan showed bilateral subdural haemorrhages between the skull and surface of the brain.

The court heard that some of the bleeding had happened with the previous three hours and some was older.

He had also suffered a recent fracture to his right shin bone and retinal haemorrhages. He also had four healing rib fractures.

Neville Biddle, prosecuting, has told the jurors, 'He was suffered permanent injury and will require nursing care for the rest of his life.'

Lakatos has admitted not telling the truth in initial police interviews but in the final interview admitted what he had done.

He explained today that his mother was terminally ill and he feared he would be kept in custody and be unable to see her again.

He said he had 'never intended to hurt him' and that now 'I have no life, it is like living in a bad dream. It has changed my life forever.

'I lost all my family, everyone, my children.'

Cross-examined he admitted he had shaken his son in 'a moment of frustration' and cannot remember how many times he had shaken him on September 2.

