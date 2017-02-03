Syrian family are reunited at JFK despite immigration ban

By Emily Chan For Mailonline

Published: 10:44 EST, 3 February 2017 | Updated: 13:21 EST, 3 February 2017

A Syrian family have been reunited in America after more than two years depart, despite Donald Trump's immigration ban.

Fadi Kassar, 40, embraced his daughters Hnan, eight and Lian, five, while his wife Razan broke down in tears after landing at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on Thursday night.

Razan and their two daughters were sent back to Jordan from an airport in Ukraine last week, after their visas were revoked following Trump's executive order.

A Syrian family have been reunited in America after more than two years depart, despite Donald Trump's immigration ban. Fadi Kassar, 40, embraced his daughters Hnan, eight and Lian, five, while his wife Razan (right) broke down in tears

Razan and their two daughters had been sent back to Jordan from an airport in Ukraine last week, after their visas were revoked following Trump's executive order

But they were later allowed to fly to the US as they are among the 872 refugees granted a waiver because they were 'in transit' before the ban was issued, the Hartford Courant reported.

Kassar, who was granted asylum in 2015 and now lives in Connecticut, told the paper: 'I'm very, very happy to see my family.'

He later told France 24: 'May God just let all of the separated families gather'.

Senator Chris Murphy, who helped reunite the Kassar family, said: 'Tonight, the Kassar family gets to breathe a huge sigh of relief.

But they were later allowed to fly to the US as they are among the 872 refugees granted a waiver because they were 'in transit' before the ban was issued

'My staff worked tirelessly with the family, their lawyer, and the delegation to make sure Fadi could see his wife and two little girls tonight.'

But he added: 'It's outrageous that Trump’s dangerous executive order forced them through unconscionable hoops to get here.

'Tonight’s good news for the Kassar family is only a dim light of hope—there are hundreds of other families out there crying themselves to sleep because they won’t be able to see their loved ones.

'I won’t stop fighting until Trump’s dangerous ban is repealed.'