Suicidal woman to be charged in death of police officer

By Snejana Farberov For Dailymail.com

Published: 13:23 EST, 3 February 2017 | Updated: 13:23 EST, 3 February 2017

A Tennessee woman will face a homicide charge in the death of a Metro Nashville police officer who died after jumping into the frigid Cumberland River while trying to save her from a suicide attempt.

Police spokesman Don Aaron said on Friday that an arrest warrant has been issued for 40-year-old Juli Glisson, who will be charged with aggravated vehicular homicide once she is discharged from the hospital.

According to police, an investigation has found that Glisson, who has a history of DUI incidents, was legally drunk when she put her car into gear as officer Eric Mumaw, 44, and another officer were trying to get her out of it and away from the water's edge.

Charges filed: Juli Glisson, 40 (left), will be charged with aggravated vehicular homicide in the death of Metro Nashville Police Officer Eric Mumaw, 44 (right) dring a river rescue

A fire department diver found Mumaw's body about 70 yards from the boat dock just after 8 am on Thursday. He and another officer responded to a call about Juli Glisson, who relatives said was contemplating suicide and apparently drove her car into the Cumberland River

Glisson and Mumaw slipped into the bitterly cold waters. Glisson was eventually found on the riverbank and taken to the hospital. Mumaw's body was pulled from the water hours later.

Police said Mumaw was an 18-year veteran of the department, 'who gave his life this morning in service to Nashville'.

'I know he died doing what he loves. He loved his midnight shift and he gave his life', Police Chief Steve Anderson told The Tennessean.

Mumaw has been recognized multiple times by the department, including receiving the department's Life Saving Award in 2011 and the department's Exemplary Service Award in 2003.

'Officer Mumaw dedicated his life to the safety and protection of us all, and today he gave his life to that calling', Nashville Mayor Megan Berry said in a statement.

Two officers were responding at 4.19am Thursday to a call about Juli Glisson, who relatives said was contemplating suicide and drove her car into the river.

Video courtesy of FOX 17 Nashville

Glisson and the officer, Nick Diamond, were taken to hospitals and are in stable condition

Metro Nashville Police personnel console one another after Mumaw's body was found

Aaron said at a press conference Thursday that they found the woman in a car on the boat ramp near the water's edge.

He said it appeared that she was about to get out of the car to go with officers when the vehicle went into gear and rolled down the ramp, which ended abruptly under the water.

'The two officers as the car was rolling tried to make heroic efforts to save the woman who was in the vehicle', said Aaron, but both officers slipped into the river.

Officer Nick Diamond was able to get back to the bank. Aaron said Diamond tried to grab Mumaw but he slipped from his grasp.

Aaron said crews found Glisson from the car about an hour later on the riverbank and she was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center for treatment. She is in stable condition.

Mumaw, center, was recognized multiple times by the department, including receiving the department's Life Saving Award in 2011 and the department's Exemplary Service Award in 2003

Diamond is recovering and in stable condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, police said.

Emergency crews from several agencies scoured the Cumberland River for Mumaw until a Nashville fire department diver found Mumaw’s body about 70 yards from the boat dock just after 8 am.

'It’s a really sad day. We’re all mourning. We hope that the other officer recovers quickly and the woman gets as much help as she needs to find peace as well', said Councilwoman Nancy VanReece.

River conditions were brutal, with a fast current on top of cold temperatures, said Metro Nashville Fire Department spokesman Brian Haas.

'It's extremely dangerous for anybody to be in that kind of a situation', Haas said.

Glisson has a lengthy criminal record stretching back to at least 2003, including convictions for DUIs, vandalism, assault and possession of prescription pills.

At the time of her suicide attempt, she was on probation stemming from a DUI conviction in April 2016.