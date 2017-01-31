Kidnapper abducted ex-girlfriend, tried to 'brainwash' her

By Anna Hopkins For Dailymail.com

Published: 12:47 EST, 3 February 2017 | Updated: 13:25 EST, 3 February 2017

Two suspects, including the victim's ex-boyfriend, have been arrested in the kidnapping of a 28-year-old woman on Monday, who reportedly planned to chain her inside a New Mexico cave and 'brainwash' her in to becoming his wife.

The victim, Jane Priebe, was found alive in New Mexico on Monday evening after she was dragged from her Las Vegas apartment, forced into a minivan and whisked away by her abductors after a struggle.

Priebe's ex-boyfriend Jack Morgan, 31, and a 19-year-old transgender woman named Sophie Brown have been identified as the kidnappers.

Police tracked her using a signal from one of the abductors phones, and said they could hear screams of 'help me' coming from inside the vehicle when they approached it, the Las Vegas Review-Tribune reported.

Jane Priebe (left), 28, was rescued by police in New Mexico more than 12 hours after she was abducted in Las Vegas by her ex-boyfriend who planned to 'brainwash her into becoming his wife'

Morgan reportedly convinced Priebe to get coffee with him a week before the abduction, and Priebe told investigators that the two had dated during college and for some time afterwards, but had since, 'cut ties'.

Morgan hatched a plan with Brown for approximately 'a year and three months' during which he created fake social media profiles to 'track and stalk her'.

After the two had coffee, Morgan and Brown followed their victim to her apartment complex at 4201 South Decatur Boulevard in Las Vegas.

When they couldn't determine which specific apartment was hers, Brown posed as a volunteer collecting donations for a church to identify Priebe's home.

Police in Las Vegas received a 911 call about a woman only wearing her underwear who appeared to have been bound and was seen being dragged to a white van outside this apartment building at 4201 South Decatur Boulevard

The second suspect, Sophie Brown, 19, originally Samuel Brown, told police that she knew Morgan's plan was 'wrong' but that she didn't want to 'disobey' him.

Morgan, who is trained in mixed-martial arts, allegedly choked Priebe six times, rendering her unconscious and used 'a full roll of duct tape' around her face.

Priebe was found slumped over, her wrists handcuffed and legs bound with chains in the white van, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Priebe was rescued by police in Espanola, New Mexico, more than 650 miles away from the site of her kidnapping (seen on the map)

The abductors were on their way to their final destination, the cave, when police intervened, rescuing her near the city of Espanola, New Mexico around 11.30pm on Monday.

Priebe was found injured but alive and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police said: 'As would be expected (Priebe) was extremely emotional at times of the interview and cried much,'

'She expressed extreme fear of (Morgan) and is terrified he will find her and kill her.'