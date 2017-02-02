Downcast Ivanka attends jobs summit after Nordstrom news

By Ashley Collman For Dailymail.com and Regina F. Graham For Dailymail.com

Published: 12:20 EST, 3 February 2017 | Updated: 12:43 EST, 3 February 2017

The morning after Nordstrom announced it was cutting Ivanka Trump's clothing line, the last of the items were marked down in a fire sale.

While the store and its outlet, Nordstrom Rack, used to carry dozens of clothing items including dresses, coats and handbags - all that remains on both websites are a handful of shoes marked down 40 to 60 per cent.

As the department store cleared out their stock of Ivanka-branded items, the first daughter could barely put on a smile as she attended a meeting with business leaders at the White House.

Everything must GO! All that remains of Ivanka Trump's clothing line on Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack's websites are a handful of severely marked down shoes. Here is all that's left of her brand on the Nordstrom outlet website

First daughter fire sale: The department store announced on Thursday that it was cutting the brand due to poor sales. The remaining shoes on Nordstrom's website now feature 'new markdown' notices. The site used to feature not only shoes but also clothes and bags

Boycott: It's believed that a boycott of the Ivanka Trump brand led to the poor sales. Above, Trump looks downcast as she attends a meeting with business leaders at the White House on Friday

Seat at the table: Ivanka is seen listening to her father at the business council meeting on Friday. From left to right: the first daughter, Global Infrastructure Partners Chairman Adebayo Ogunlesi, IBM CEO Ginni Rometty, PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi, Blackstone Group Chairman, CEO Stephen Schwarzman and the president

Friday marked the first gathering of President Trump's council of business leaders.

Led by Stephen Schwarzman, chairman and chief executive of the private equity group Blackstone, the council has about 15 members, including the leaders of Wal-Mart, Tesla, the Cleveland Clinic and Pepsi.

The council is 'designed to provide direct input to the president from many of the best and brightest in the business world in a frank, non-bureaucratic, and nonpartisan manner,' according to a Blackstone press release in December announcing its formation.

Her own model: Throughout the campaign, Ivanka often wore her own clothing line as she stumped for her father on the campaign trail

Smiles: Ernst & Young CEO Mark Weinberger talks with Ivanka Trump as U.S. President Donald Trump hosts a strategy and policy forum with chief executives of major U.S. companies at the White House in Washington February 3, 2017

Nordstrom announced that they were cutting ties with Ivanka's fashion brand after an online boycott started in response to her father's election victory.

Nordstrom denied partisanship in the decision to drop Trump's brand, insisting the move was made as a result of poor sales months after it was hit by a grassroots boycott started by a marketing specialist and a grandmother.

The Grab Your Wallet campaign was launched on October 11 by Shannon Coulter and Sue Atencio after they 'simultaneously realized they could no longer in good conscience shop at retailers that do business with the Trump family'.

The campaign compiled a list of businesses that sell Trump family goods. The extensive list also includes companies that advertise on Celebrity Apprentice or executives that have raised money for President Donald Trump.

The campaign name was direct reference to the president's infamous 'grab them by the p***y' remark from 2005 a leaked audio tape that led to numerous allegations of sexual assault.

A somber-looking Ivanka Trump was pictured leaving her D.C. home as it was revealed on Thursday that Nordstrom Inc. will no longer sell her fashion line after a drop in sales likely due to women boycotting the range

The move from Nordstrom comes after several other retailers have already stopped selling her merchandise due to the Grab Your Wallet campaign, which calls for shoppers to boycott retailers that carry her brand or her father's goods

The popular department-store chain is said the cut is based on the 'brand's performance' and that they decided 'not to buy it for this season'

In November, Nordstrom responded to a shopper's letter calling for the company to stop selling the brand, tweeting: 'We hope that offering a vendor's products isn't misunderstood as us taking a political position; we're not.'

By Thursday evening, Nordstrom had completely taken off the first daughter's merchandise from their website.

She was also not listed on Nordstrom's master list of brands available and the page that previously featured items from her brand was empty.

But some of her goods can be found online on its Rack site, which is the department store's value-focused chain.

Nordstrom said it cuts about 10 per cent of its merchandise each year and Ivanka's brand was axed due to its flagging performance.

A spokesperson didn’t reveal whether the decision to stop buying the brand was permanent and said they make buying decisions from season to season.

'I am absolutely thrilled, and I know the vast majority of Grab Your Wallet participants will be as well,' Coulter said.

By Thursday evening, Nordstrom had completely taken off the first daughter's merchandise from their website (above)

She was also not listed on Nordstrom's master list of brands available and the page that previously featured items from her brand was empty. Above Ivanka is pictured in 2011 at a Nordstrom in California presenting the launch of her footwear collection

Since announcing that the retail giant would not stock the Ivanka Trump brand, some have questioned if the decision was based on a political reason

Nordstrom has stated they didn't buy her brand 'for this season based on its sales performance'

Nordstrom has come under fire from Trump supporters, but the Seattle-based department chain insisted the move was not political.

'Our buying decisions are based on sales, so it was not a political decision for us. We're sorry for any disappointment,' Nordstrom tweeted to one user.

In another message, they repeated the statement reiterating the move is 'based on its sales performance.'

When the mother-of-three first launched the Ivanka Trump footwear line in 2011, Nordstrom was one of the first retail partnerships for her, as Marc Fisher Footwear is the licensee for the products.

Representatives for Ivanka Trump's collection could not be reached for comment.

Other companies who have dropped her brand due to the Grab Your Wallet campaign include Shoes.com and interior decor store Bellacor.

Shoes.com became the first retailer to announce it was dropping Ivanka Trump's shoe line in November, although the company has folded as of January 27.

Ivanka Trump's independent lifestyle brand promotes her image as a successful working mother and partners with companies to make the branded blush pink dresses and trendy booties offered in multiple department stores.

The brand came under fire after she appeared on CBS' 60 Minutes wearing a nearly $11,000 gold bracelet from her jewelry line, which an employee pointed out in an email seeking free publicity.

Ivanka Trump announced in January she would take a formal leave of absence from both her brand and Trump Organization to help settle her family in Washington DC.

All smiles: White House senior advisor Jared Kushner (above) posed up with Jordan's Queen Rania during the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday

While the 35-year-old mother-of-three was pictured leaving her Washington, D.C. home in a somber mood, her husband White House senior adviser Jared Kushner posed up with Jordan's Queen Rania during the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday

The two were photographed during the annual event appearing deep in conversation and the father-of-three seemed pleased to be sharing a word with the 46-year-old Jordanian.

Ahead of the breakfast, Queen Rania and her husband, King Abdullah, met with Donald Trump, according to a White House spokesman.

There was no immediate information provided about what Trump and the King discussed.

Abdullah, the first Arab leader to hold talks with the new administration, had earlier in the week discussed the fight against Islamic State, the Syria crisis, and other issues with Vice President Mike Pence.

During the breakfast, Trump vowed to free churches and other tax-exempt institutions from a 1954 U.S. law known as the Johnson Amendment.

'I will get rid of and totally destroy the Johnson Amendment and allow our representatives of faith to speak freely and without fear of retribution. I will do that, remember,' Trump said.

The law ensures the separation of church and state by prohibiting churches and other charitable organizations from directly or indirectly participating in any campaign in favor or against a political candidate.

Trump's vows to do away with the provision drew fire from critics who accused him of rewarding his evangelical Christian supporters and turning houses of worship into political machines.

He previously spoke out against the amendment during the campaign and won the support of evangelical Christian leaders including Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr.

A change in the law would require action in the Republican-led U.S. Congress, and Republican lawmakers on Wednesday introduced legislation that would reverse the policy.

Trump also used the opening moments of the usually solemn affair to deride actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, his successor on a reality TV show, for his viewership ratings.

Speaking to politicians, religious leaders and guests at the annual National Prayer Breakfast, Trump skewered the movie star for running The New Celebrity Apprentice into the ground this season, claiming, 'It's been a total disaster.'

Schwarzenegger responded to the diss by recording a video, proposing that they switch jobs if is so worried about the Celebrity Apprentice's ratings.

'Hey Donald, I have a great idea. Why don't we switch jobs? You take over TV because you're such an expert in ratings, and I take over your job. And then, people can finally sleep comfortably again. Hmm?' Schwarzenegger said.