Home | News | Serial killer Peter Tobin's contempt for his victims
Extreme downhill ice skater brutally falls on his REAR
El Chapo appears in court and smiles at his wife

Serial killer Peter Tobin's contempt for his victims



  • 3 hours 50 minutes ago
  • 47
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
  • Killer Peter Tobin, 70, murdered three young women between 1991 and 2006 
  • He is currently serving three life sentences after he was convicted of murder
  • Tapes reveal his contempt for the victims after he said he 'could not give a f***'

By Abe Hawken For Mailonline

Published: 13:17 EST, 3 February 2017 | Updated: 13:28 EST, 3 February 2017

Peter Tobin (pictured) is currently serving three life sentences after murdering young women between 1991 and 2006  Peter Tobin (pictured) is currently serving three life sentences after murdering young women between 1991 and 2006 

Peter Tobin (pictured) is currently serving three life sentences after murdering young women between 1991 and 2006 

New tapes reveal that serial killer Peter Tobin told police he 'could not give a f***' about the families of his victims.

Tobin, 70, is currently in prison serving three life sentences after he murdered three young women between 1991 and 2006.

The Scot, from Paisley, Glasgow, raped and stabbed 23-year-old Polish student Angelika Kluk before hiding her body under the floor of a church 11 years ago. 

He was also convicted of killing two teenagers who went missing in 1991 before their bodies were found in his former home in Margate, Kent. 

In 2007, the remains of 15-year-old Vicky Hamilton, from West Lothian, and Dinah McNicol, 18 and from Essex, were discovered in the seaside town.  

And never-before-seen recordings now show how he replied to a police officer who asked him about the families of the victims he targeted, reports the Daily Record.

He was asked: 'You're not interested in helping families who may have missed ones that you might have information about?'

Tobin replied: 'I couldn't give a f***.'

He stabbed 23-year-old Polish student Angelika Kluk before hiding her body under the floor of a church 11 years ago He stabbed 23-year-old Polish student Angelika Kluk before hiding her body under the floor of a church 11 years ago

He stabbed 23-year-old Polish student Angelika Kluk before hiding her body under the floor of a church 11 years ago

The tapes will be broadcast at 9pm this Sunday in a programmed entitled Crimes that Shook Britain on the Crime and Investigation channel.

He has always denied killing the woman and was later asked by the same officer whether he attacked others.

But he would either reply by saying 'no comment' or 'go and waste your money. 

Tobin had already served 10 years for raping two 14-year-old girls before he was convicted of murder for the first time. 

Vicky Hamilton Vicky Hamilton
Dinah McNicol Dinah McNicol

In 2007, the remains of 15-year-old Vicky Hamilton (left) and , from West Lothian, and Dinah McNicol (right), from Essex, were discovered in Margate 

In 2006, he beat student Miss Kluk with a table leg before he stabbed and rape her and ended up hiding her body.

He was eventually arrested at a hospital in London.  

Tobin later worked under a fake name at St Patrick's Catholic church in Anderston, Glasgow.  

Read more:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: News Visit website

  Article "tagged" as:
No tags for this article
view more articles

About Article Author

Serial killer Peter Tobin's contempt for his victims
webby

View More Articles

Related Articles

Couple sue holiday operator after balcony collapse

Couple sue holiday operator after balcony collapse

Boy dumped by parents who thought he was a WITCH recovers

Boy dumped by parents who thought he was a WITCH recovers

Gordon Aikman dies aged 31

Gordon Aikman dies aged 31

Latest Nigeria News