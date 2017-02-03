Extreme downhill ice skater brutally falls on his REAR

By Kaileen Gaul For Dailymail.com

Published: 13:06 EST, 3 February 2017 | Updated: 13:29 EST, 3 February 2017

If you have to fall while ice skating, landing on your rear is usually the best way to go.

But in a new video, an extreme downhill skater is seen falling from at least 15 feet in the air before painfully crushing his tailbone into the hard, frozen ice.

At first the skater looks like he is in control. He jumps over a dip and lands below with grace before pushing onward at what looks like a terrifying speed.

On the next jump he seems to loose his footing and one leg slips from underneath him as he lifts off over the next jump.

That's when he starts turning in mid air, twisting so his rear end it set to take the brunt of the fall.

One of his leg kicks out from underneath him, and his bottom starts to plummet to the rock hard surface.

Brutal: The skater's rear and lower back appear to take the brunt of the fall

For a brief second as he sails through the air it is dead silent, but that is shortly broken by the smack of him hitting the ice.

The skater faintly cries out 'ahhh' at the moment of impact.

To insult to injury, the ailing skater continues to slip along the ice for a dozen or so feet until the five second video comes to an end.