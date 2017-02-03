Utah dance teacher charged with raping her male student

By Emily Chan For Mailonline

A dance teacher has been charged with raping one of her male students at her home.

Sarah Lindsay Lewis, 27, from Payson, Utah, is accused of having sex with a 17-year-old student.

The alleged victim told police that Lewis gave him vodka and that he filmed them kissing on the couch on his cellphone before they went into a bedroom.

Sarah Lindsay Lewis, 27, from Payson, Utah, has been charged with raping a male student

The student reportedly told the teacher he wanted to have sex with her about two weeks before they met at her house, according to charging documents.

Lewis, who teaches social studies and dance at Landmark High School in Spanish Fork, has been charged with rape, tampering with a witness and two counts of supplying alcohol to a minor.

The teacher is accused of telling the teenager to deny their alleged relationship.

She is also accused of buying three packs of beer for the alleged victim and another teenager two weeks later, KSL.com reported.

Lewis first met the student when he was in her class in 2015. She taught him again in her class in 2016.

Nebo School District confirmed that the teacher was put on leave after the allegations came to light.