First Lady Melania to reemerge at Red Cross ball

By Geoff Earle, Deputy U.s. Political Editor For Dailymail.com

Published: 13:29 EST, 3 February 2017 | Updated: 13:29 EST, 3 February 2017

President Donald Trump will reunite with First Lady Melania Trump during his first weekend getaway from Washington – and now the first couple are preparing to attend the Red Cross ball at Mar-a-Lago.

The first lady has had no public appearances since the inauguration. She has been at the Trump home in New York while Barron attends school.

The first couple will be attending the white tie Red Cross ball held at Mar-a-Lago, Trump's 'winter White House,' the Palm Beach Daily News reported. The event is considered a highlight of the Palm Beach social season.

Up to 700 guests are expected to attend. The Trump's have been frequent attendees at the event over the last decade.

First Lady Melania Trump is rejoining her husband at Mar-a-Lago, where the couple are expected to attend the annual Red Cross ball

Among those expected are six ambassadors to the United States, those from Switzerland, Italy, Colombia, Afghanistan, Peru, and Jordan, according to the publication. The U.S. has bilateral trade agreements with Colombia and Peru, and maintains a military presence in Afghanistan that is propping up the government.

Royals are also among those expected, with Prince Charles and Princess Camilla of the Italian dynasty Bourbon-Two Sicilies, the Duke and Dutchess of Marlborough, Lady Henrietta Spencer-Churchill, Princess Clotilde d’Orleans, Prince Charles Philippe and Princess Diana d’Orleans, according to the publication.

Some of the best locations inside the luxury property that Trump purchased and rents as a club will go for $50,000.

The party itself is expected to cost $400,000, according to a permit filed with the town, the Palm Beach Post reported. It expects to raise $950,000, with an in-kind contribution of $200,000.

SEE YOU IN A FEW WEEKS: First Lady Melania Trump went to New York immediately following her husband's inauguration

HAVING A BALL: The first couple are expected to attend the Red Cross ball at Mar-a-Lago, an event that says it will raise $950,000 for charity

Workers lay out the red carpet at Mar-a-Lago Club on December 30 in advance of a New Year's party

GETAWAY: Protests that erupted at U.S. airports following Trump's immigration order are expected to follow the president to Mar-a-Lago

LET'S DO THIS AGAIN: Then-President-elect Donald Trump arrives with his wife Melania for a New Year's Eve party December 31, 2016 at Mar-a-Lago

For the president, who must travel with a full compliment of security and technology, getting there won't be cheap. The trip will leave taxpayers on the hook for about $3 million, due to travel costs associated with bringing a full retinue of security and personnel wherever the president goes, Politico reported.

It's an issue Trump knows something about, having ridiculed President Obama for his own pricey trips to Hawaii and other locales.

The ball is a fundraiser for an organization that has been dealign with the fallout from Trump's immigration order, which initially left immigrants stranded in airports.

A Red Cross spokeswoman told the Associated Press the group "will provide basic support to stranded travelers affected by the order, including providing food and water at ports of entry; blankets, toiletries and other aid; and health, mental health and spiritual care services."

More than 1,000 protesters have indicated on Facebook that they will attend the "March to Mar-a-Lago for Humanity."

Miami resident and protest organizer Stephen Milo told the AP, "The Red Cross does good things, but there's some irony in having the fundraiser there, and I do want to shed light on that. Wait a minute — you're talking about alleviating human suffering and you're having this event here?"

The club recently drew media attention for doubling its dues to $200,000. Donald Trump Jr., who along with Eric Trump began running the Trump Organization when Donald Trump became president, is listed as the director in state business records.