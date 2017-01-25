Thousands of motorists are stranded in traffic jam

By Tracy You and Sophie Williams For Mailonline

Thousands of motorists have been left stranded in a massive traffic jam as millions of Chinese people started to return from a week-long national holiday.

Footage taken of the Beijing-Hong Kong expressway on February 2 shows traffic backing up in the capital for some 50 kilometres (31 miles).

Across the country, people were left stuck in their vehicles as people returned home before the first working day of the New Year.

Waiting: Masses of vehicles queue up to pass through a toll station on an expressway to get into the city of Shijiazhuang

As far as the eye can see: Vehicles on this road in Hefei City, China's Anhui province were left stranded for hours

Chaos in Shijiazhuang: Traffic on expressways around major cities also increased leading to rising congestion

Rammed: Masses of vehicles queue up to pass through a toll station on an expressway in Shijiazhuang, China

Waiting around: Vehicles pass through the toll station as the post Chinese New Year travel rush hits its peak

While images from yesterday show driver stuck on a motorway in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Many drivers were stuck in a long traffic jam while a lucky few enjoyed clear roads in the other direction.

The country has seen rising traffic on the road since February 1 as the week-long Lunar New Year holiday drew to an end, reported the People's Daily Online.

A long way home: Aerial photo taken today shows a traffic jam on a motorway in Nanning, in southern China's Guangxi

Endless waiting: While some drivers were stuck in a long traffic jam, a lucky few enjoyed clear roads in the other direction

Spectacular: The motorway near Nanning cuts through the breath-taking rice terraces, a famous tourist attraction in Guangxi

China Railway Corporation estimated that around 9.7 million passenger trips had been made on Chinese railways on Wednesday, said the report, which cited Xinhua News Agency.

Traffic on motorways around major cities, such as Nanning, increased on Wednesday, leading to traffic congestion.

According to the National Tourism Administration, some 27.4 million visitor trips were made in China on Wedneday.

The long journey home: Passengers wait to board trains at Shanghai's Hongqiao Railway Station on January 25

A railway station in Shanghai was packed with crowds awaiting their trains as they headed home for Lunar New Year

On the move: A boy clinged onto a suitcase as it was dragged by a passenger making their way through a station in China

China is going through a 40-day-long Lunar New Year travel rush, which kicked off on January 13 as people headed home to spend the holidays with their families.

A whopping 2.98 billion trips are expected to be made during the festive period between January 13 and February 21, according to another article on the People's Daily Online.

Chinese New Year fell on January 28 and signalled the beginning of the Year of the Rooster.

A lot of people: Passengers waited to buy train tickets at Shanghai's Hongqiao Railway Station as millions travelled home

Passengers made their way through the ticket barriers in Nantong, eastern China, as they started their journey home

Passengers waited to board trains at Shanghai's Hongqiao Railway Station as millions of Chinese travelled home

Chinese Lunar New Year is a time for family reunions meaning that many people travel long distances to return home to their families.

The travel rush, also known as 'chun yun' in Chinese, is often referred to around the globe as the world's largest mass migration.

According to Zhao Chenxin, spokesperson for the National Development and Reform Commission, the number of trips expected to be made during this year's 'chun yun' is up some 2.2 percent on last year.

The number of road trips is projected to reach 2.52 billion as people head home to see their families and then go back to the cities they work in.

For some migrant workers who work in the big cities, it will be the only time in the year that they get to see their families.

China has around 277 million migrant workers according to figures released last year by the National Bureau of Statistics.

What is Chunyun? Chunyun is the travel rush as people in China head home to spend time with their families for Chinese New Year. It is an official term used by the National Development and Reform Commission which releases the official data on the number of people travelling during the 40-day period. January 24 marked the peak day for passenger flow with around 83 million people travelling on that day. Many of the people travelling during this period are students or migrant workers who return home to visit their families. For many of the migrant workers who work in the big cities, this will be the only time they get to return home during the entire year.

Queuing: Passengers queued at Beijing Railway Station during the travel period known as 'chun yun'

Luggage: Passengers carried bags and packages as they boarded a train at Nantong Railway Station in eastern China

Passengers arrived at the train station to travel to their hometowns for Spring Festival on January 24 in Beijing

Passengers arrived at Beijing Railway Station as they started their journeys home to spend time with their families

Train travel in the country is expected to reach 356 million trips with cities such as Hangzhou, Nanning and Kunming noted as some of the busiest stations.

Air Travel is growing in popularity with 58.3 million trips expected, a 10 percent increase on 2016.

While the number of people travelling by boat during the holidays is set to hit 43.5 million.

However transportation authorities have warned that adverse weather conditions such as snow and fog could add pressure to the travel rush.

A recent survey of those travelling by train found that most people were concerned with the price of tickets and also waiting around at stations.

Homeward bound: Passengers arrived at a train station in Beijing, China's capital, to start their journeys to their hometowns

People made their way into Beijing Railway Station to begin their journeys home for Chinese New Year