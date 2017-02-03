Man tries to throw his girlfriend from third-floor balcony

By Sophie Williams For Mailonline

Published: 11:46 EST, 3 February 2017 | Updated: 11:46 EST, 3 February 2017

Horrifying footage shows a man trying to throw his girlfriend from a third-floor terrace inside a shopping mall in China.

The video was taken on February 1 inside a shopping mall in Dalian, northern China's Liaoning province, reports the People's Daily Online.

According to a police investigation, they had been arguing at the time of the incident.

Shocking: The man was seen pulling his girlfriend along the third floor of a shopping mall

Tragic: According to reports, he pulled the woman by her hair as she screamed and shouted

The footage was reportedly taken from the third floor of the shopping complex.

It shows the man grabbing hold of the woman and pulling her towards the glass fence with a drop on the other side.

He can then be seen trying to lift her up over the barrier as she cries and screams.

According to reports, the man was grabbing her hair.

Police rushed to the scene and took control of the situation.

Desperate: He tried to lift the woman over the glass barrier as she screams and cries out

Given a warning: Police spoke with the man and warned him about his bad behaviour

It is understood that the couple had been quarreling.

Police warned the man about his behaviour.

Many people have been outraged by the video.

One user wrote: 'No one stopped?'

While another commented: 'How does this person have a girlfriend?'

And one user said: 'Whatever the reason, a man should not fight a woman.'