New Zealand considers 'tourist tax'

New Zealand is considering introducing a 'tourist tax', as one in five Kiwis say they are worried the country is attracting too many visitors.

Playing on the international success of The Lord of the Rings and Hobbit movies, the tourism industry's 100 per cent Pure marketing campaign has been a huge success.

New Zealand, which has a population of 4.5milllion saw 3.5million tourists flock to the country in 2015- a 12 per cent increase from the previous year, Stuff reported.

The crowds are expected to continue, with numbers predicted to grow 5.4 per cent annually, but some locals aren't happy about it.

According to a recent survey by Tourism New Zealand, one in five locals believe the country is attracting too many visitors.

Road accidents, traffic congestion, overcrowding, insufficient infrastructure and environmental impacts were cited as the main concerns.

Increased competition for popular camping spots, and more people on once quiet hiking trails were further issues.

'Its impacts on infrastructure are obvious- roads, carparks, campsites, conservation honey pots, even recreation access across private land, all are creaking under the load, much of which is down to sheer numbers,' Jay Finlayson, vice-president of Federated Mountain Clubs said in a recent blog post.

A report commissioned by various tourism sector and other stakeholders found that the Department of Conservation covers only five per cent of its costs on average through user pays, compared with about 20 per cent in Australian parks.

The report suggested looking at funding options including a fee for hikes, a conservation tax for tourists, parking costs and the privatisation of walks.

'No decisions have been made but a number of options for alternative funding are being considered, such as differential fees for international and domestic visitors,' Tourism Minister Paula Bennett told Stuff.