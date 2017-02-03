Planned Tube strikes are SUSPENDED 

By Anthony Joseph for MailOnline

Planned strikes by London Underground workers from Sunday evening have been suspended.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union were due to stage two walkouts from Sunday evening in a dispute over jobs and ticket office closures.

LU said if the strikes go ahead there will be a significant impact on Tube journeys from 6pm on Sunday until around 11am on Wednesday.

Many Tube stations, including most of those in Zone 1, were not due open or, in some cases, open or close at short notice.

But today, the RMT union announced that the strikes have been suspended.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: 'Like all commuters in London I'm delighted that we have been able to get the Tube strikes suspended - it shows what we can achieve by talking and engaging with staff.

'This is an excellent deal that will ensure commuters get the service they need at Underground stations, and it will fix the mess created by the previous mayor.'

The Mayor's office said an agreement had been made between Transport for London, the RMT and the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) for an additional 325 members of staff, of whom 200 will be full time.

Acas deputy chief conciliator John Woods said: 'Acas would like to thank the teams of London Underground, RMT and TSSA for their patience and perseverance these past six weeks in helping resolve this very complex dispute.'

Station staff jobs were cut by around 900 and Tube ticket offices closed under previous London mayor Boris Johnson.

The RMT said its campaign, including industrial action, had led to 533 jobs being reinstated, and control rooms being reopened.

General secretary Mick Cash said: 'The fighting stance taken by RMT members since the jobs cull on our Tube stations was first announced has reversed nearly 60% of those savage cuts.

'That is a tremendous victory and a reflection of the resilience and determination of our reps and the membership right across London Underground.

'We will now continue to work on implementation of the new staffing arrangements at the local level and, as always, RMT remains eternally vigilant.'

Talks were held at the conciliation service Acas yesterday in a bid to avert the action.

Steve Griffiths, chief operating officer for London Underground, said: 'We are pleased to have reached an agreement with both unions and we welcome the RMT's decision to suspend the strike action planned for next week.

'We agree that we need more staff in our stations and we will be recruiting at least 650 new station staff this year, of which 325 will be additional new roles.

'The remainder will comprise supervisor and customer service assistant roles and are expected to be a mix of both full time and part time.

'We will continue working with the unions as well as implementing the independent recommendations made by the London TravelWatch review to help meet the needs of our customers and to ensure they feel safe, fully supported and able to access the right assistance at all times.'

The Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) took part in the talks but its members were not planning to strike.

The unions have warned that the loss of more than 800 jobs is affecting safety and want LU to reinstate more than it is currently offering.

London Underground chief operating officer Steve Griffiths said yesterday: 'If the strike by the RMT goes ahead, we will be working hard to minimise disruption as much as possible and doing our best to help customers travel around the capital.

'Our plan is to use the services we are able to run to get as many people as close to central London as possible.

'We have made a proposal to both unions in order to end this dispute and will be recruiting at least 650 new station staff this year, of which 325 will be additional new roles.

'I urge the RMT to keep talking with us and not disrupt the lives of Londoners.'

RMT members were due to walk out from 6pm on Sunday until 10am on Monday, and again from 10am on Tuesday until 11am on Wednesday.