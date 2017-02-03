Amir Khan's sacked dad will NEVER speak to boxer's wife

By Jay Akbar For Mailonline

Published: 10:02 EST, 3 February 2017 | Updated: 11:52 EST, 3 February 2017

Amir Khan's father has been left 'humiliated' by his very public sacking as the boxer's manager as part of his bitter family feud with his son and his wife.

Sajjad Khan is convinced that Khan's wife Faryal Makhdoom was behind the decision to dump him, Khan's uncle and best man from the management team.

Mr Khan has always managed his son's professional career, seeing him through the ups and down of the 30-year-old champion boxer's life.

But a very public falling out between Khan's family and his wife which has played out in social media has now completely broken down.

Humiliated: Amir Khan's father has spoken of his 'humiliation' at the very public sacking by his son after weeks of in-fighting with Khan's wife Faryal Makhdoom (above)

Sacked: Sajjad Khan (above with his son in 2008) is convinced that Faryal was behind the decision to dump him, Khan's uncle and best man from the management team

Wife's influence: A close friend told MailOnline that while Khan and his young daughter Lamisah (above with Faryal) would always be welcome by the family in Bradford, a reconciliation with Faryal would be impossible

Rift: The very public falling out between Amir Khan, Faryal (above) and the rest of his family in Bradford - which has rumbled on for months - has now completely broken down

'He feels humiliated in his community, in my own homes, and globally,' a family friend told MailOnline. 'Credit for that goes to Faryal who got Amir to do it.'

The friend said that while the boxer and his young daughter Lamisah would always be welcomed by the family in Bolton, a reconciliation with Faryal would be impossible - adding: 'He will never be able to speak to her again.'

Khan and his wife have been in the US for several months as he trains and promotes his charitable foundation.

He missed his younger brother Haroon's wedding reception in Bradford in front of 1,000 guests last month after Faryal was not invited.

Faryal has never forgiven Haroon for saying that she looked like 'Michael Jackson' and other sleights by other family members online.

Khan tried to call for calm between the warring factions of his family, but to no avail.

Mr Khan, Khan's uncle and best man believe they were the 'core team' who built up the boxer's brand and were not expecting to be stabbed in the back by the former champion.

MailOnline understands that the sacking was done weeks ago but Khan did not want to make the announcement public.

Khan has previously said: 'The ending of those relationships was not so much that I fired them as they had already decided to cash out. To be honest I couldn't believe it.'

However, the family believes Faryal forced Khan to make a public statement, showing the world that he stands by her and not his family.

Last week, MailOnline reported that Faryal had issued a 'them or me' ultimatum to her husband of four years.

Feud: Faryal has never forgiven Khan's brother Haroon for saying on Instagram that she looked like 'Michael Jackson' and other comments from other family members online

At war: Khan called for calm between the warring factions of his family, but to no avail. He missed his younger brother Haroon's wedding reception in Bradford in front of 1,000 guests last month after Faryal was not invited

Driving force: Khan and his wife have now been in the US for several months as he trains and promotes his charitable foundation. She is said to have taken over the position of his manager

'Faryal wastes no opportunity to taunt the family and rubs their noses here and there,' said the friend.

'She has made it a point to be vindictive against the parents of Amir Khan and that has been widely disliked within the family.

'Faryal doesn't listen to Amir and Amir's father was right to go public about it.'

It is understood that Faryal has taken over the management of her husband's career and is making the key decisions about what he does.

The couple moved to the US for Khan to focus on his training, but also to be as far away as possible from his family, the family believe.

'For now, Amir is doing the bidding but he is not happy at all,' said a source.

Aside from the family fallout, Amir has been rocked by the recent emergence of a sex tape, which has reportedly been leaked to a major US porn site and is said to feature the former world champion boxer carrying out a sex act while speaking to a female model on Skype.

The Khans appeared on This Morning to claim that the webcam footage of Khan was made before they met.

However the boxer has failed to give Faryal and her parents reassurance that more explicit videos won't emerge to cause them further embarrassment, admitting he has been filmed 'here and there'.

Axed: Mr Khan, Khan's uncle Shahid and best man Sajj believe they were the 'core team' who built up the boxer's brand and were not expecting to be stabbed in the back by the former champion. Pictured: Khan with his parents and bother Haroon (right) in a private jet

Parents: The sacking was done weeks ago but Khan did not want to make the announcement public. However, the family believes Faryal forced him to make an official statement, showing the world that he stands by her. Pictured: Khan's parents Falak and Sajjad

Past: The couple moved to the US for Khan to focus on his training, but also to be as far away as possible from his family, the family believe. Pictured: Khan in happier times with uncle Shahid

Scandal: Aside from the family fallout, Amir, pictured at Wimbledon in 2013 with Fayral, has been rocked by the recent emergence of a sex tape, which has reportedly been leaked to a major US porn site. He has given Faryal access to all his phones to show her his loyalty

But as a way of proving his loyalty, Khan has given Faryal access to all his phone numbers and social media accounts to prove that he is not cheating.

He is also not answering calls from his family in the UK and only started speaking to his parents in the few days running up to Haroon's wedding reception.

Faryal has claimed that the couple was not invited but MailOnline understands that there was an open invitation for Khan to attend.

Although he was keen to attend, he stayed away as a sign of solidarity with his wife. The pair were both been present at the main wedding event in Pakistan last year.