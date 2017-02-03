Slim majority say they disapprove of Trump travel ban

By Nikki Schwab, U.s. Political Reporter For Dailymail.com

Published: 11:53 EST, 3 February 2017 | Updated: 11:53 EST, 3 February 2017

A slim majority of Americans now disapprove of President Donald Trump's travel ban, though it's overwhelmingly supported by Republican voters.

A new CBS News Poll shows that 51 percent of American adults disapprove of Trump's executive order, which place travel restrictions on individuals coming into the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority countries for 90 days.

On the other hand, 45 percent of those polled approved of the pause.

Scroll down for video

President Donald Trump's (center) travel ban is supported by 45 percent of the American public, while 51 percent don't approve

Support for Donald Trump's travel ban is split along party lines, with 85 percent of Democrats against it and the same percentage of Republicans for it

Opinions of the ban were extremely split along party lines, with 85 percent of Republicans approving of the executive action and 85 percent of Democrats disapproving of Trump's move.

Just 11 percent of Republicans say they're against the travel ban, while only 12 percent of Democrats are for it.

Independents' opinions mirrored those of the general populace with 44 percent saying they approved of the travel ban and 50 percent saying they're not into it.

Another striking partisan split came when pollsters asked respondents if they believed the ban would make America safer, the line the White House has used to defend the ban.

Overall, 36 percent said the ban would make the country safer from terrorism, while an identical amount – 36 percent – said it would make the country less safe.

When Republicans were asked, 68 percent agreed with the White House in believing the move would make the country safer, while just 9 percent disagreed.

Sixty-three percent of Democrats didn't buy the White House's reasoning for the ban, while 10 percent said it would make the country safer.

The executive order focuses on seven countries – Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen.

Another part of the action was to pause the country's refugee program for 120 days.

Views on this were also split along partisan lines.

Looking at all Americans, 45 percent said they approved of the refugee ban, while 51 percent said they disapproved of it – the same percentages of how people felt about the travel ban.

When just Democrats were surveyed, 12 percent said they approved of the refugee ban, while 86 percent said they didn't approve of it.

Republicans liked it much more, with 81 percent saying they supported it.

Fourteen percent of Republicans were against the refugee ban.

A majority of all voters, 57 percent, said they believed the refugee ban was 'against the U.S.'s founding principles.'

Eighty-eight percent of respondents also said religion shouldn't matter when the U.S. is deciding which immigrants to admit.

A straight out 'Muslim ban' was also deeply unpopular, though Republicans showed more support for such a measure.

Trump had called for a Muslim ban in December 2015, on the heels of the San Bernardino terror attack in California.

He's since walked back from the position, though critics, including the former acting attorney general of the United States, point to this ban and suggest that's what he was trying to accomplish.

Three-in-four Americans said they would be against a Muslim ban, with only 19 percent saying members of the religions should be excluded.

The number increase when Republicans were asked with 38 percent in support.

Still a majority, 55 percent, of GOP adults said they would be against it.

Ninety-two percent of Democrats were against a Muslim ban, with just 6 percent of party members saying they would support it.

The CBS News poll also looked at Trump's general popularity for the first time since he was sworn in.

Pollsters found that Trump has the lowest approval rating of any president since Gallup started measuring public opinion on the subject in 1953.

Only 40 percent of American adults approve of President Trump, who was able to capture the presidency by racking up Electoral Votes in the Midwest.

He lost the popular vote to Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

Some 48 percent disapprove of Trump's performance.

Additionally, a new Gallup survey shows that nearly half the country believes Trump is moving too fast.

Forty-seven percent came to this assessment, while another 35 percent said Trump's administration was moving along 'about right,' and another 10 percent said the new president was moving too slow.