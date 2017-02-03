WW2 Nazi fort in Norway is still a magnet for far-right

By Julian Robinson for MailOnline

These eerie pictures show how a Second Word War Norwegian bunker built by Nazis has been daubed with swastikas and racist graffiti.

Møvik Fort, at Kristiansand in southern Norway, was constructed between 1941 and 1944 by the German navy to help counter the threat from Allied ships.

But over the years it has become a magnet for far-right extremists who have scrawled Nazi symbols and racist slogans on the walls, including the words: 'Whites Only'.

The images were taken by an urban explorer, named 'Loadinglevelone', who said: 'There are a lot of bunkers left behind by the Germans after the Second World War in this area, south of Kristiansand in Norway.

'As the years have gone by most of these have concreted shut, for safety reasons I suppose.

'It's a shame really, as I have been into most of these in my youth, which are now closed off. I would have liked to revisit them.

'One of the pictures was taken during the Christmas holidays. It was after dark. Ten degrees below freezing, snowy outside. With all the candlelights we set up inside It turned out rather cosy.'

The fort was originally named Batterie Vara by the Nazis after Major General Felix Vara before the Norwegians renamed it after the war.

Møvik Fort was built to obstruct Allied naval forces by blocking the Skagerrak strait and the seaways to Eastern Norway, the Kattegatt Bay, the Baltic Sea and the Baltic region for the allied naval forces.

It was operated as a Norwegian fortress after the war becoming part of Kristiansand fortress in 1953.

The fort was closed in April 1959 and two of the four guns were scrapped along with the third's foundations.

There is now a museum at Møvik called Kristiansand Cannon Museum. This doesn't include the bunkers explored by Loadinglevelone.

Eerie pictures show a rusting gateway leading to the bunkers, which were built into the rocks