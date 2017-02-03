Home | News | Super Bowl ad features adorable babies dressed as players
Super Bowl ad features adorable babies dressed as players



  • 5 hours 18 minutes ago
  • Super Bowl advertisements are the highlight of the evening for many 
  • The NFL joined in the fun this year, keeping with their baby theme of 2016 
  • This year's ad is 'Baby Legends' of the Super Bowl set to 'You're the Inspiration'
  • It features pint-sized players from the winning teams of Super Bowls past 

By Anna Hopkins For Dailymail.com

Published: 10:02 EST, 3 February 2017 | Updated: 12:00 EST, 3 February 2017

For many, the highlight of the much awaited Super Bowl showdown is not the game itself - but the advertisements. 

Notable ads in the past have included witty celebrity cameos, hilarious animated excerpts, and heartwarming animal reunions.

This year, however, the National Football League has decided to join in on the fun - broadcasting an ad of their own easily qualifying in this year's most adorable category. 

Pint-sized Miller in his trademark cowboy hat Pint-sized Miller in his trademark cowboy hat
Von Miller of the Denver Broncos Von Miller of the Denver Broncos

The background music is the aptly titled classic You're The Inspiration by the band Chicago and features Von Miller who won the Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos. he is seen above right with his mini-me left

Marshawn Lynch of the Seattle Seahawks Marshawn Lynch of the Seattle Seahawks

An extension of their theme last year, 'The Super Bowl babies choir', this year's ad illustrates a baby representing a player on the winning Super Bowl teams over the years - seen here are toddler and real-life Marshawn Lynch 

Mike Ditka of the Chicago Bears Mike Ditka of the Chicago Bears

Coaches of Super Bowls past were also featured, including an erily similar representation of coach Mike Ditka of the Chicago Bears

An extension of their theme last year, 'The Super Bowl babies choir', this year's ad illustrates a baby representing a player on the winning Super Bowl teams over the years.

The background music is the aptly titled classic You're The Inspiration by the band Chicago. 

We also see a toddler version of Marshawn Lynch of the Seattle Seahawks, pint-sized Von Miller in his trademark cowboy hat, and diamond-studded Michael Irvin - now retired from the Dallas Cowboys. 

Bill Belicheck of the New England Patriots Bill Belicheck of the New England Patriots

Featured is a scowling coach Bill Belicheck of the New England Patriots, who won the title in 2014, and will appear in this weekend's match up against the Atlanta Falcons.

Mini- Michael Irvin dons a mustache and diamond studs Mini- Michael Irvin dons a mustache and diamond studs
Wide receiver Michael Irvin of the Dallas Cowboys Wide receiver Michael Irvin of the Dallas Cowboys

It features a diamond-studded Michael Irvin - now retired from the Dallas Cowboys

The ad ends, declaring - 'who's next?' - as toddler Belichick and Davonte Freeman waddle towards the coveted trophy

Wide receiver Devonta Freeman, #24, of the Atlanta Falcons is a contestant for Super Bowl MVP

The ad ends, declaring - 'who's next?' - as toddler Brady and Falcons wide receiver Devonta Freeman waddle towards the coveted trophy.

Super Bowl LI will take place on Sunday in Houston, Texas between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots.

This weekend will mark only the second Super Bowl appearance in franchise history for the Atlanta Falcons - the first in 1999 at Super Bowl XXXII when they lost to the Denver Broncos. 


