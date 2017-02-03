group of friends drunkenly tattoo each other after vodka

By Simon Holmes For Mailonline

Published: 11:56 EST, 3 February 2017 | Updated: 12:03 EST, 3 February 2017

A group of friends drunkenly tattooed each other after consuming four litres of vodka between them at a house party.

Office worker Lauren Durham, from Teeside, and her four friends decided to use a tattoo gun to ink their names, their postcodes and the acronym for their friendship gang OBC: 'Old Billingham Crew' on their bodies.

Lauren, 25, explained that she was drinking at Jamie and Amy Hipkins's home in Old Billingham along with friends Jamie Farrow, 25, and Richie Cowley, 24.

She added that the revelers had enjoyed copious amounts of vodka on Saturday and were highly inebriated when she decided to get Jamie's tattoo gun and start scribbling on each other.

Neither of the five are tattoo artists although Jamie, who is now a labourer, had once considered a career in tattooing.

Lauren told the Gazette Live: 'We'd been at a house party at Jamie's and we were a couple of hours into it.

'We'd all had a drink and it was me who instigated it.

Lauren awoke to find a 'Richie' tatoo on her ankle (right). And the friends show off their assortment of drunken tattoos (left)

'Long story short, the guy whose house it was had a tattoo gun and he ended up getting it out. We all wrote our names on each other.

'We thought it was hilarious at the time. I can remember doing it. But when I woke up it was painful - and it wasn't painful at the time.

'We are all on a group chat and the following morning we were saying 'what on earth have we done' and then started posting the pictures.

The Billingham group's house party tattoos included each other's names (right). Lauren also had 'OBC and her post code etched into her arm

'I think the 'Richie' at the bottom of my leg is going to have to stay there as it's too deep and thick.'

She added: 'I have accepted it now.'

Lauren, an administrator, in addition to finding Richie's name (not her boyfriend) etched on her ankle also awoke to discover a permanent reminder of her address, TS23 and 'OBC' imprinted on her arm.

'My mum called me a prat and all the names under the sun. She was not impressed and said it was about time I grew up,' she added.

The name 'Rik' adorns Amy Hipkins leg after Lauren decided to get her husband's tattoo gun after drinking four litres of vodka between them

Jamie and Amy Hipkins (27 and 25 respectively) invited the three friends to their flat for a house party

Although Lauren said she will be stuck with the tattoos for the rest of her life a local clinic called Erase Aesthetics in her native Middlesbrough have said they would be able to remove the markings from the debauched night.

Company owner, Louise Morten-Holden, told the Gazette Live: 'In the past, people who regretted their choice of tattoo would have to either live with it or replace it with a larger, darker, cover-up tattoo.

'Thankfully, these days, with good quality, medical tattoo lasers, and clinicians who have undergone appropriate training, they can be removed safely and effectively with a very low incidence of scarring or adverse reactions.'