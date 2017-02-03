Royal Marine, 31, admits stashing explosives in caches

By Richard Spillett and Duncan Gardham For Mailonline

Published: 11:13 EST, 3 February 2017 | Updated: 12:04 EST, 3 February 2017

Ciaran Maxwell, who has links to dissident Republicans, has admitting storing explosives in arms dumps

A Royal Marine is facing jail after pleading guilty to planning a terrorist attack following the discovery of arms dumps in Devon and Northern Ireland.

Ciaran Maxwell, 31, who is said to have links to dissident Republicans, was arrested after the discovery of two separate arms caches hidden in woodland in Antrim, Northern Ireland.

He was accused of stealing anti-personnel mines and constructing homemade bombs which he then hid in barrels buried in the woods in Antrim and in Devon, not far from his home.

The case is the first known incident of Republican terrorists infiltrating the armed forces and comes at a sensitive time for the peace process after the collapse of the power-sharing agreement last month.

Dressed in a black t-shirt and grey, fleeced top with close-cropped hair, Maxwell appeared by video link and spoke only to confirm his name and enter his guilty pleas.

Jessica Hart, prosecuting, said in documents presented to the court that the investigation began 'after the discovery of two munition hides by members of the public in March and May 2016.'

Plastic barrels filled with bomb-making items were found buried at Carnfunnock Country Park

Maxwell, pictured in a court sketch, pleaded guilty to assisting another to commit terrorism

The hides, in Carnfunnock and Capanagh, contained homemade bombs, homemade explosives, an explosively formed projectile, and a timer power unit, along with ammunition and a number of military items including rifle magazines, detonation cord and mini flares.

'A DNA sample obtained from two items within the hides was matched to Ciaran Maxwell, a serving member of the Royal Marines based in Norton Manor Camp in Taunton, Somerset,' Miss Hart added.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) called in the Metropolitan Police and Maxwell was arrested on August 24 last year.

Maxwell's properties in the Larne area of Northern Ireland where he grew up, and the Powderham New Plantation near his Devon home were all searched.

Maxwell was living his fiancee and child at the time his home was raided

Maxwell, who was living in Exminster, Devon, with his fiancee and young son, pleaded guilty to assisting another to commit acts of terrorism in the five years between January 1 2011 and August 24 2016 under section five of the Terrorism Act 2006

He was accused of 'creating and maintaining' hides in England and Northern Ireland to store explosive substances, explosive devices, components for explosive devices, ammunition, weapons, tools and resources used during the construction of explosive devices and 'assorted other items' linked to the preparation of an act of terrorism.

He was also said to have purchased chemicals and components to be used in the manufacture of explosive substances and the construction of explosive devices.

He was said to have created a library of documents providing information useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, including maps, plans and a list of potential targets.

The documents included information on how to manufacture explosive substances, the construction of explosive devices and tactics used by terrorist organisations.

Maxwell was arrested after police searches of woodland in Devon not far from his home

Searches were also carried out by police at properties in Larne in County Antrim

Maxwell also had an image of an adapted pass card for the Police Service of Northern Ireland and items of PSNI uniform.

A second charge said that at the time of his arrest on August 24 last year he had a quantity of a controlled drug, namely cannabis, with intent to supply it to another.

A third charge against him alleged that he had images of bank cards and associated CVC numbers, for use in connection with fraud, between November 2015 and August last year.