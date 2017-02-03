Trump says the U.S. should 'GET SMART' after Louvre attack

By Nikki Schwab, U.s. Political Reporter For Dailymail.com

Published: 08:48 EST, 3 February 2017 | Updated: 09:21 EST, 3 February 2017

President Donald Trump urged Americans to 'GET SMART' on terror after hearing about a machete attack on police officers guarding the Louvre in Paris.

'A new radical Islamic terrorist has just attacked in Louvre Museum in Paris,' Trump wrote. 'Tourists were locked down. France on edge again. GET SMART U.S.'

A terror probe was launched in Paris after a man was shot trying to attack four soldiers outside the famous art museum on Friday.

The suspect was waving a machete and yelling 'Allahu Akbar' – Arabic for 'God is the greatest.'

After he was refused entry to the museum, he pulled out the weapon and was shot five times in the stomach outside the Louvre.

He's in critical condition. A soldier is believed to have suffered a head injury as well.

A second man was arrested nearby after 'acting suspiciously.'

France's Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve described the attack as 'terrorist in nature.'

An estimated 1,250 people were inside the museum, where the Mona Lisa resides, when the attack occurred.

Guests were instructed to crouch down until the threat was mitigated and then they were gradually let out of the Louvre's corridors.

On the campaign trail Trump promised to be tough on terror and he followed through on that promise by signing a restrictive travel ban, hitting seven Muslim-majority countries.

Even after widespread protests in airports and major city centers, the Trump administration doubled down on the policy, though tried labeling as more of a pause than a ban.

Travel restrictions were put in place for citizens of Iraq, Iran, Yemen, Syria, Sudan, Somalia and Libya for 90 days, while the country's refugee program has been stalled for 120 days.

Opponents pointed out that the smattering of recent terror attacks in the U.S. have been predominantly homegrown, while the majority of those involved in the 9/11 attacks 16 years ago were from Saudi Arabia, a country not on the list.

France has had a much more sizable terror problem.

On November 13 2015, 130 people were killed when terrorists shot and bombed their way through Paris, which included attacks on the Bataclan concert hall and the Stade de France, along with a number of restaurants.

Earlier that year, two brothers killed 11 people at the magazine offices of Charlie Hebdo, which ISIS claimed was retaliation for the publication's cartoons of Prophet Muhammad.

Then in 2016, 86 people were killed when a truck driven by an ISIS-inspired extremist drove through a crowd in Nice as they celebrated Bastille Day.