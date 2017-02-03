Man and woman 'ran sophisticated brothel' in Orange County

By Kiri Blakeley For Dailymail.com

Published: 09:05 EST, 3 February 2017 | Updated: 09:10 EST, 3 February 2017

A man and a woman are charged with running a sophisticated brothel out of several luxury apartments in Irvine, California.

Ladera Ranch resident Fadi Boulos Chaiban, 53, is known as the 'brother ringleader' by authorities and was charged with pimping out at least 29 women who used high-end apartment complexes in Irvine for their services, according to KTLA.

Chaiban was allegedly helped by Tina Lorraine Saunders, 53, who is accused of renting an apartment for Chaiban to use for his alleged sex selling operation.

Chiaban is also accused of taking sexually explicit photographs of the adult women to use on websites that advertise prostitution services, and also pretending to be women so he could set up 'dates' with clients.

The pair were arrested on Tuesday and hit with various charges including felony counts of pimping and pandering.

Authorities say that Chaiban had $469,000 in a storage locker at the time of his arrest and would collect money from the women each day, keeping the majority of it for himself.

Chaiban allegedly met the women by placing ads online.

Police said as they staked out the apartments used in the operations that they observed dozens of men come and go in thirty and one hour intervals.

Chaiban faces a maximum of 45 years in prison; Saunders could see up to six years.

His bail has been set at $3million and hers at $500,000.