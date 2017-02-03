Woman hospitalised for five days after bitten by pet cat

By Anton Nilsson and Bryant Hevesi For Daily Mail Australia

An animal-loving woman spent five days recovering in hospital after she was savaged by her cat while trying to break up a fight.

The bite wounds became so infected that she had to undergo surgery, owner Kacey-Karen Mahon, from Mt Eliza in Victoria, told Daily Mail Australia.

Mrs Mahon's hand was left completely shredded after she tried to calm down her cat Smoochie, who had been 'bopped' on the head by her foster cat, Ralph.

Smoochie, who was described as a timid female who tends to shy away from brawls, became upset and wouldn't calm down, Mrs Mahon said.

When Mrs Mahon tried to keep Smoochie from running away, the cat chomped down on her right hand, she said.

'Like a chipmunk chowing down on a nice length of corn cob,' she described the bite to the Mornington Peninsula Leader, which first reported the story.

'I should have listened to Smoochie. She was growling and crying, trying to get away,' Mrs Mahon told Daily Mail Australia.

'I will listen next time. If she's scared, she means it.'

Mrs Mahon's hand bled 'quite a lot' after the bite, she said. But it wasn't until later that night that the injury really began to sting.

'At 2.30 in the morning it was quite hot and throbbing. So I went down to the local hospital and got antibiotics, and was sent home.'

'By the next morning, I couldn't handle it anymore. My hand was blowing up, it felt like it was going to explode.'

After a visit to another doctor, Mrs Mahon was promptly sent to the operating room where a surgeon removed infected tissue in her hand.

Mrs Mahon said she ended up staying in hospital for five days.

'The nurses told me they see people with cat bites three times a week. Apparently cat bites and human bites are the worst,' she said.

But Mrs Mahon has no ill feelings towards her pets, and said she plans to make the foster cat Ralph a permanent member of her household - which includes her husband, Smoochie the cat, fellow kitties Sox and Fluffy, a dog and some cockatoos.

The self-described 'cat lady' said she learned her lesson, however. Apart from paying attention when her cats are trying to communicate, she said she will be more careful with wild animals as well.

'I always go up to animals - I'll hug a possum. If I see a possum I might go up and give him a chocolate chip cookie. But now I'll be more cautious.'

