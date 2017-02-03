Did 17th century Slovakian lawyer invent the smiley face?

By Gareth Davies For Mailonline

Researchers are claiming to have found the world's oldest emoji - a 382-year-old smiley face.

Officially created in the 1980's as a form of expressing digital emotion, about six billion emojis are sent around the world every day.

And now curators from the National Archives in Trencin, Slovakia believe they have found the origins of the ever-growing trend - and he might even have coined the hashtag.

The smiley face signed off by the lawyer is thought to be the world's oldest smiley face

A clown's hand appears to be on the document which has what looks like a hashtag drawn on it

Head of the archive in Trencin Peter Brindza said the document dates from the 17th century

The battered 382-year-old book in which the smiley face and the hashtag were discovered

The hand-drawn smiley face bears an uncanny resemblance to the smiley face emoji now commonly used today

The evidence suggests the inventor of the iconic smiley face is a lawyer by the name of Jan Ladislaides.

Head of the archive in Trencin Peter Brindza said: 'We found a smiley face, which dates from the 17th century - from 1635 - by notary Jan Ladislaides next to his signature.'

The hand-drawn smiley face emoji appears after a passage where Ladislaides had checked several municipal accounts.

He states that he had no objections or problems, and the smiley face indicates he was happy with the documents.

There also appears to be a clown's finger with a hashtag drawn on it, though the context is unclear.

Mr Brindza said hive was hugely surprised by his exceptional find and said: 'In contemporary writings, of course, it is not a common thing.

'I do not know if it's the oldest Slovakian smiley or the world's oldest, but it is certainly one of the oldest in the Trencin region.'

The date of the Slovakian document is clearly written on the memo - 1635

Head of the archive in Trencin Peter Brindza holds up the historical piece of text

The document, pictured, is thought to have beaten the previous record by 13 years

The National Archives in Trencin, Slovakia where the discovery was made by the curators

The previous oldest smiley is commonly acknowledged to have come from the 1648 poem.

A smiley face in To Fortune by English poet Robert Herrick, is 369 years old.

It means the Slovakian emoticon appears to be the new record holder - having beaten its English counterpart by 13 years.