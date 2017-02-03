Spoof shows 'Cornish' Donald Trump's plans for Devon wall

By Richard Spillett for MailOnline

Published: 06:32 EST, 3 February 2017 | Updated: 07:04 EST, 3 February 2017

An internet prankster has produced a video of a 'Cornish Donald Trump' threatening to build a wall between Devon and Cornwall.

The tongue-in-cheek clip - which has been viewed over a million times - dubs over a speech by the US President about his planned wall on the border with Mexico.

Echoing the President's policy, the Cornish version claims he'll make the residents of Devon pay for the barrier.

A proud Cornishman has dubbed over Donald Trump to make the US President sound like he is planning to build a wall between Cornwall and Devon

'Cornish Donald' - voiced by Tony Goodman of the Glove Restaurant in Fowey, near St Austell - threatens to start building the wall at Bude and on the Tamar Bridge.

Voicing over the new president with a West Country accent, he says: 'We ave so many Baes, so many Baes.

'These people come up to me, they say Donald, bae - you don't really mean you are going to build a wall do you?

'I say, I say, absolutely we are going to build a wall on Tamar Bridge.

'They go "well you don't really mean that". I am going to start in June and start in Bude and it is going to be a wall and it is going to be a high wall.

The video is the work of Tony Goodman, who has made a number of spoof videos about the new US President

'See the Tamar Bridge there, you see this is a bridge you are going to need £1.50 for.

'Ok, are you ready - who is going to pay for the wall? DEVON, Who? DEVON.

'One hundred pounds. So, I get a call from him at the Evening Herald yesterday and they say the mayor of Plymouth said we will not under any circumstances pay for the wall.

'They say to me what is your comment? I said - the wall just £10 dearer. Build that wall, build that wall, build that wall.'

Tony said the reaction has been huge since the video was first posted, with many Americas enjoying it.

He added: 'I have done several Poldark spoofs which had got a good reaction online with most of them getting between 50,000 and 100,000 views and over 2 million views collectively.

'It took half an hour to record one minute of voice-over, as his speech patterns are that strange, so I only managed one minute of it.

'That went viral quite quickly and I knew I had a hit on my hands so the obvious next step was to build a wall between Cornwall and Devon.

'I've been called a fascist by a Trump Supporter and a Neo-Nazi by a Clinton supporter so I guess that shows how confused everyone is at the moment.'