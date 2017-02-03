Motorist records one of the fastest driving test fails

By Anthony Joseph for MailOnline

Published: 06:35 EST, 3 February 2017 | Updated: 07:06 EST, 3 February 2017

A hapless motorist has recorded one of the UK's fastest-ever driving test fails after driving out of the exam centre on the wrong side of the road.

Craig Barraza, 33, from Portlethen in Aberdeenshire, failed his test after just five seconds after suffering a mind blank.

The wind farm worker, who now lives in King's Lynn in Norfolk, took a '50/50 chance' when he pulled out of the test centre parking space and ended up driving onto the right lane.

His driving instructor, Steve Fletcher, and the examiner said they had never witnessed anything like it in their combined 50 years of experience.

'Oh no': Craig Barraza, 33, from Portlethen in Aberdeenshire, failed his test after just five seconds after suffering a mind blank

The wind farm worker, who now lives in King's Lynn in Norfolk, took a '50/50 chance' and pulled out of the test centre parking space onto the wrong side of the road

Epic fail: His driving instructor, Steve Fletcher, and the examiner said they had never witnessed anything like it in their combined 50 years of experience

To make matters worse, Mr Barraza had to complete the 40-minute test, knowing he had failed.

The Scot only clocked two minors in the rest of the test, meaning he would have passed if he hadn't mucked up right at the start.

Mr Barraza said cannot account for his blunder as he has lived all his life in the UK.

He had spent in the region of £1,000 on 40 driving lessons and the test itself and was confident of passing.

He said: 'I was only just leaving the centre to get out. We were literally just five seconds into it.

'I was approaching the junction to exit it and I had an absolute mind blank, questioning in my head: "What side of the road do we drive on"?

'I had a 50/50 chance, and I chose to exit it in the right lane. Instant fail. Had I not been so stupid I'd have breezed through.'

'My examiner with 20 years experience, and my instructor with 30 years, both have never witnessed anything like it in their careers, they said. I hadn't even left the test centre car park.'

Disaster: Mr Barraza had spent in the region of £1,000 on 40 driving lessons and the test itself and was confident of passing

Hilarious: Mr Barraza saw the funny side of what he had done and posted about his experience on Facebook

Mr Barraza, who is nicknamed Kiko, saw the funny side of what he had done and posted about his experience on Facebook.

He added: 'I've avoided driving because when I was 17 I stalled at a roundabout which just completely put me off. But I was more confident now.

I think it's when you get older you get a bit wiser but that's rich coming from me after failing like that.

'I've lived in the UK my whole life so there's no excuse for not driving on the left.

'This is gonna be a long saga now. I reckon I'll fail another four or five times now. I think I'm mentally scarred.

'Honestly, who fails a test quicker than that? I didn't even get to the junction.'

After sharing news of the disaster on social media, Mr Barraza has received dozens of messages of 'support' from his friends.