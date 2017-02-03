Chinese woman brutally slaps traffic officer in the face

By Sophie Williams For Mailonline

Published: 06:45 EST, 3 February 2017 | Updated: 07:04 EST, 3 February 2017

This is the shocking moment a woman brutally slaps a traffic officer in the face while disputing a traffic violation.

The incident took place at an undisclosed location in China and then uploaded to social media on January 31.

The woman is then confronted by onlookers who stop her from attacking the man.

Shocking behaviour: The woman gets close into the man's face before violently slapping him

In the footage, the woman can be seen following the man and trying to grab him.

The traffic officer then shouts at the woman before she slaps him.

He shouts at her again as she wags her finger in his face as if to give a warning.

The woman then slaps him again.

Another man can be heard trying to intervene. He can then be seen grabbing hold of the woman's arms to stop her from moving.

Helping hand: An onlooker then approaches her to stop her from attacking the man

In a fit of rage, she then drops to the floor and starts shouting and screaming, flailing her arms around as people try to take control of the situation.

People have been commenting on the shocking video online.

One user commented: 'Shameless woman! She should be severely punished!'

While another said: 'Poor distressed Chinese police.'

And one user wrote: 'Assaulting police should have a tough sentence.'