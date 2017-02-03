Bullets fired at pensioners' window in 'mistaken identity'

By Paddy Dinham For Mailonline

James Tuckett's wife, Janet, was watching television when the gunman opened fire

An elderly couple have been living in fear after a hooded gunman opened fire on their home as the wife sat watching television - missing her by inches - in a terrifying case of mistaken identity.

Chilling CCTV footage from the scene shows a man with his hood up, waving a torch as he stepped over a chain fence on the drive at around 3am.

The assailant then raises the gun, firing off two shots before turning and jumping over the fence and running off.

Janet Tuckett, 65, was watching television in the early hours of the morning when the bullets came raining through her living room window in Sheffield, South Yorkshire.

One of the bullets burst through the back of a nearby chair, missing her by just inches.

She said: 'I heard two loud bangs and a pot of flowers shattered on the windowsill.

'If I had been sitting in the chair it would have gone straight through my back and I would have been dead. I feel terrified in my own home.'

Her husband James, 68, came rushing downstairs after hearing the bangs.

He said: 'There was glass everywhere and all of the fluff from the cushions had blown up.

'When we realised someone had shot at us we were gobsmacked.

'It has made us really fearful.'

Police have told the couple it might have been a case of mistaken identity as part of an organised hit between rivals who targeted the wrong house.

Officers are linking the shooting to another incident on January 24, where a gun was fired at another house.

Mr Tuckett, a retired medical records officer at Royal Hallamshire Hospital, said he and his wife have had CCTV outside their house for nine years.

He said: 'We have a new driveway built about nine years ago and thought it would be safer to install CCTV for the cars.

'I also have a shed in the back with a number of expensive tools and thought a camera would be help protect them.

'We've never had a problem at our property before - I think people are generally put off at the sight of the camera. People see it as a deterrent.'

Speaking about the incident, Mr Tuckett said he was just thankfully neither he nor his wife were hurt.

He said: 'My wife has a number of illnesses - she's retired now but didn't work due to her illnesses - and this is the last thing she needs.

'She had nodded off watching TV on the sofa and so she was asleep when the shots fired through.

'I was upstairs in bed and heard the bang - it sounded quite muffled to me but I think it was loud for Janet. I came downstairs and she said there was glass everywhere.

'I'm just thankful there were no injuries as a result of this and I hope that we can get over the shock of it.

'We don't want this to affect how safe we feel in our own home.'

One of the bullet holes. Police have told the couple it might have been a case of mistaken identity as part of an organised hit between rivals who targeted the wrong house

Mr Tuckett fixing his windows. He said he came downstairs to find that there was glass everywhere

Mr Tuckett hopes that the police get the person responsible.

He added: 'The police have been marvellous - very thorough and professional..

'I hope it is just a case of mistaken identity and they find the person responsible as soon as possible.

'We have lived here for 30 years and have never had any problems.

'It must have been a case of mistaken identity.'

'You just want to live a quiet life and never expect anything like this to happen. I'm in shock. I can't get over what has happened. It's really shaken me up.'

A police car has been parked outside the couple's home since the attack on Wednesday.

Detective Inspector John Yoxall from South Yorkshire Police said: 'Thankfully, the two people inside the house were not injured during this incident.

'Enquiries are now under way to identify those responsible, and we believe the offenders were attempting to target a particular address.

'We are also exploring the possibility that this incident could be linked to other recent firearms-related incidents in Sheffield.'