Danny Green and Anthony Mundine underway at Adelaide Oval

By Max Margan and Australian Associated Press

Published: 07:17 EST, 3 February 2017 | Updated: 07:18 EST, 3 February 2017

Forget the trash talk - the highly-anticipated fight between Danny Green and Anthony Mundine is underway.

The long-time rivals began trading blows at the Adelaide Oval just after 11.15pm on Friday in a lucrative finale to their decorated boxing careers.

Green went in to the fight a heavily-fancied favourite, with one betting agency offering just $1.42 for a Green victory, to Mundine's $2.90.

Just moments before the fight, 41-year-old Mundine told a commentator: 'I'm trying to do the impossible - hopefully out-box Danny and beat him.'

A relaxed looking Green said: 'I want to get in there (the ring). That's when I intend to go berserk. When the bell goes, that's when I'll unleash.'

The highly-anticipated fight between Danny Green and Anthony Mundine is underway

Green and Mundine face off during the official weigh in ahead of their Friday night bout at the Adelaide Oval

Green said ahead of Friday's fight: 'It has been a long time coming. We have had a hell of a rivalry'

Mundine, now 41, beat Green, 43, in their last bout in 2006 at the Sydney Football Stadium.

Prior to Friday's fight, Green said he had been waiting ever since for the opportunity to make some amends.

'It has been a long time coming,' Green said. 'We have had a hell of a rivalry.

'Choc is Choc, I'm me ... and there are people who don't like Choc, and (people who) don't like me.

'And that is what makes this fight exciting.'

The fighters are reportedly banking up to $10 million each for what will be their last professional fight.

Some pundits decried the rematch - but Green said they both deserved it.

'We have put ourselves in this position, we are here because of what we have done in our careers,' he said.

Green glares at his opponent Mundine as he speaks at a conference on Wednesday

Mundine beat Green in their last bout, in 2006 at the Sydney Football Stadium

'Since we first fought over 10 years ago, I think my career went in a different path and he chose to go in a different path, so we went different directions.

'The time has come to meet. I'm just glad that we have finally agreed to do it.'

Green weighed in at 82.9 kilograms on Thursday, just inside the 83kg catchweight limit, with Mundine at 79.6kg.

'I feel good, I feel strong and I'm ready,' Mundine said.

'You should buy tickets or watch ... because this is the last time you are going to see The Man do his thing.

'I'm going to do what no-one thinks is possible, that is impossible by the experts.

'I'm going to show you that what I can do, I can accomplish anything.'

Mundine completes a public workout ahead of the highly-anticipated fight