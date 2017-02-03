Question Time audience member voted Brexit over banana

By Amie Gordon For Mailonline

A woman left Question Time viewers hysterical when she declared she voted Brexit because she spotted a straight banana in a supermarket.

Speaking on the BBC One show yesterday evening, the woman told host David Dimbleby she was voting Remain in last year's EU referendum, but opted out at the eleventh hour because of the 'silly rules that come out of Europe'.

When host David Dimbleby interjected: 'Have the bananas changed?', she replied: 'If you go to Aldi they're a bit bent'

The woman told her fellow audience members: ' I go to the supermarket and a banana is straight. I'm just sick of the silly rules that come out of Europe'

The panel show, recorded in Wallasey, Merseyside on Thursday evening, was debating the state of political affairs in the run up to triggering Article 50.

The woman told her fellow audience members: 'I was voting Remain and at the very last minute I changed my decision and I went to Leave.

'The reason because of that is because I go to the supermarket and a banana is straight.

'I'm just sick of the silly rules that come out of Europe.'

When host David Dimbleby interjected: 'Have the bananas changed?', she replied: 'If you go to Aldi they're a bit bent.'

And even actor, comedian and television host James Corden joined in with banana gate.

He retweeted a video clip of the show, with the caption, 'classic' - and it had more than 2,000 likes and 642 retweets.

After her comments, a Twitter account using the handle @EUBananaLady was set up - with a string of hilarious spoof tweets

BENDY BANANA BAN Guidelines stated bananas must be 'free from abnormal curvature' The EU ban on 'bendy bananas' and crooked cucumbers was often cited as an example of 'legislative heavy-handedness' as the Remain and Brexit camps drew their battle lines. A 1994 EU regulation specified bananas must be 'free from abnormal curvature.' EU rules also governed the shape of many other fruits and vegetables — cucumbers, for example, needed to be almost perfectly straight. Many of these specifications were abolished in 2008, though the banana guidelines remain on the books.

Writing on Twitter, Ste Horsfall wrote: 'It was the bent bananas wot did it.'

Meanwhile Jimmy.Jazz said: 'Queues already building outside Aldi as #bbcqt audience member reveals supermarket chain still retailing bent bananas'.

And after her comments, a Twitter account using the handle @EUBananaLady was set up.

It tweeted: 'Not sure why people are having a go at me, it makes perfect sense. Bent bananas equals freedom'.

Other tweets read: 'Everywhere I look there's a straight banana. There won't be any more after Brexit.'

'I don't even like bananas,' and, 'Ok, I was put on the spot, got nervous and straight bananas was the first thing i thought of.

'Still, didn't make a t*t of myself'.

It also tweeted: 'Well, I had a good sleep last night safe in the knowledge that my bananas will never, EVER, be straight.'

And the account then messaged Nigel Farage and Nick Robinson: 'Hey Nigel Farage did you see my banana argument on #bbcqt.

'Hope you're proud of me babe.'

'Hey Nick Robinson I'm available for interviews tomorrow morning to continue my #straightbanana argument.'

BBC's Question Time, bananas and Brexit was a hot topic on social media after the comical debate