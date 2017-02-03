Diver's under-ice footage shows him exploring sunken plane

By Isobel Frodsham For Mailonline

A brave diver filmed himself swimming under a large layer of ice and through a submarine wreckage without any breathing equipment.

Mathieu Villegas, of Montréal, Québec in Canada, plunged through a hole of ice before swimming upside-down under the huge frozen sheet with his GoPro Hero 3 underwater camera.

Footage from the camera shows the 42-year-old exploring a wrecked aircraft before diving 65 feet below the surface to sit on top of a submarine wreck at Morrison's Quarry, near Ottawa.

Mathieu Villegas, of Montréal, Québec in Canada, filmed himself swimming upside-down under ice

The daredevil freediver captured his experience on a GoPro Hero 3 camera while swimming in Morrison's Quarry, near Ottawa

He later is seen scaling further into the water and discovers an aeroplane wreckage

Describing the experience, said: 'Freediving under the ice is a very unusual experience, which gives freedivers a strange and exciting feeling.

'So, I decided to bring my GoPro to try to share it. We can see that the ice under the snow is extremely clear and the effect on the camera is quite cool.

'The only issue is that since we are very close to the ice it may be difficult to see the exit hole, so it is important to clearly see it before diving and go straight to it.'

The IT worker is seen carefully swimming through the old plane and showing the viewers what's inside

He later travels 65 feet down below the surface to find a submarine hidden near the bottom

Mr Villegas then gets a shot of him sitting on the submarine. He said the only challenging issue with the diving is keeping the camera battery warm

The IT worker later said that exploring wrecks underwater was a 'cool experience'.

He said: 'The second sequence is a dive to a submarine wreck at 65 feet. This is a cool feeling when you are at the bottom and you look up, because you can see the ice creating a sort of massive dome over you.'

He added that the main issue with freediving is keeping the camera battery warm.

'The first time I went diving under ice, the battery went dead when I started diving because of the cold.'