Grandmother slapped with £100 fine despite NOT parking

By Anthony Joseph for MailOnline

Published: 06:01 EST, 3 February 2017 | Updated: 06:01 EST, 3 February 2017

A grandmother has been slapped with a £100 car park fine despite the fact she didn't actually park in it.

Susan Plimmer, 67, from Derby, was confused when she was given a fine from ParkingEye for being in the car park near the Royal Telegraph pub around 4pm on December 16, last year.

The pensioner drove into the car park but realised she didn't have enough change and left to go home.

The parking firm claim she stayed over their 11-minute 'grace period' and issued her with the fine.

Mrs Plimmer is refusing to pay the fine after losing her appeal because she never actually parked up in a space.

'I must have parked in that car park loads of times over the years,' said Mrs Plimmer, who lives with her husband John.

'The traffic had been really bad that day due to an accident on the motorway and I thought I'll just pop in the pub for a tea while it all passed. I pulled into the car park and turned the light on to see if I had any change.

'I did not have enough for the car park and left thinking nothing of it. Then just before the New Year, I got this parking fine in the post. I was so shocked.

'I could not believe I got fined for not actually parking. They said I spent over 11 minutes there but I don't believe I did.

'All I did was look for change. It was not like I saw sat chatting on the phone.'

Mrs Plimmer was left upset by the fine as she believes £100 is a lot of money to pay for something she did not do.

Once she realised that she did not have enough change, Mrs Plimmer left the car park and battled through the heavy traffic to reach her home.

She immediately tried to contact ParkingEye when she got the letter to explain but struggled to get in touch with them over the festive period.

Mrs Plimmer, who has three children and four grandchildren, also found her appeal rejected by ParkingEye, who said she overstayed the grace period.

She added: 'I could accept it if I had overstayed in the car park but I was only in for a short time.

'I did not even park up and I certainly don't think it took me 11 minutes to look for change. There was no messing about from me.

'I am surprised they don't know my car by now considering how often I use the car park. I was even more shocked at how quickly they able to send the letter.

'It was very upsetting to welcome in the New Year with a fine. I don't know how they can justify giving someone a fine like this. I won't be paying it.'

A spokesperson for ParkingEye said: 'ParkingEye adheres to the British Parking Association's guidelines on grace periods and as the driver overstayed beyond this period a parking charge was incurred.

'ParkingEye operates an audited appeals process and encourages people to appeal if they feel there are mitigating circumstances.

'If a motorist disagrees with our decision they have the option to appeal to the independent appeals service (POPLA).

'In this case the driver did appeal to POPLA, who upheld our original decision.'