By Paddy Dinham For Mailonline

Published: 05:53 EST, 3 February 2017 | Updated: 06:03 EST, 3 February 2017

A primary school has been placed on lockdown after reports that a man was lurking outside the grounds with a gun.

All pupils at Yew Tree Lane Community Primary School in Dukinfield, Manchester, have been kept inside and are reportedly all safe.

A 30-year-old man has been detained under Section 136 of the Mental Health Act, but no firearm has yet been found.