Dylann Roof rejected counselling months before shooting

A psychologist tried to intervene with Charleston church gunman Dylann Roof just months before the massacre, it has emerged

Dr Thomas Hiers got in contact with Roof after spotting a disturbing Craigslist advert he had posted for a 'historical tour' in Charleston that specified 'no Jews, queers, or n*****s'.

He tried to arrange for him to meet a mental health professional, but Roof did not respond to the offer.

Roof was sentenced to death last month for killing nine black parishioners at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in June 2015.

Court documents reveal that a psychiatrist found that Roof 'suffers from 'social anxiety disorder, a mixed substance abuse disorder, a Schizoid personality disorder, depression by history, and a possible autistic spectrum disorder.'

Roof's 'high IQ,' his attorneys wrote, is 'compromised by a significant discrepancy between his ability to comprehend and to process information and a poor working memory.'

Retired child psychologist Dr Hiers, a board member and former director of the Charleston Dorchester Community Mental Health Center, contacted Roof in February 2015 after spotting the Craigslist advert.

He encouraged him to take a look at other views on the world, offering to pay for him to watch online TED talks, NBC News reported.

Roof responded by describing Dr Hiers as a 'nice man', but said he could not take up the offer because 'I am in bed, so depressed I cannot get out of bed.'

He also carried on making racist and anti-Semitic comments.

Dr Hiers continued trying to seek help for Roof, contacting a 'very experienced professional colleague' in Columbia, near where Roof lived, in an attempt to set up a meeting.

Although Roof's mental health wasn't discussed much in open court, it played a large role in his trial.

Roof's attorneys asked that the judge allow for frequent courtroom breaks, longer times for lunch recess and perhaps even a day or two off from court per week.

The judge ultimately denied the motion, taking breaks at regular intervals and holding court for about eight hours a day.

Roof had lawyers during the guilt phase but represented himself at sentencing.

His legal advisers repeatedly expressed frustration that Roof wouldn't let them introduce mental health evidence that could possibly spare his life. Roof said he didn't want to embarrass himself or his family.

Roof asked jurors to forget anything they'd heard from his legal team about his mental state, declaring, 'there's nothing wrong with me psychologically.'

'I still feel like I had to do it,' Roof said in his closing argument. He continued: 'Anyone who hates anything in their mind has a good reason for it.'