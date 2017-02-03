Mum who killed three kids faces deportation to South Sudan

By Australian Associated Press

Published: 04:23 EST, 3 February 2017 | Updated: 04:35 EST, 3 February 2017

A woman who admitted killing three of her seven children and trying to kill a fourth by driving her car into a Melbourne lake is likely to be deported after serving jail time, a judge has said.

Akon Guode, 37, listened carefully to an Arabic interpreter and showed little emotion in the Victorian Supreme Court on Friday as Justice Lex Lasry said returning to her home country of South Sudan was 'almost a certainty'.

Guode pleaded guilty last month to the infanticide of her one-year-old son Bol, the murders of her four-year-old twins Hanger and Madit, and the attempted murder of her six-year-old daughter Alual on the same day in Wyndham Vale, April 2015.

Akon Guode, is pictured weeping at a memorial service for her three children in April, 2015. Last month, she pleaded guilty to murder. A judge said she faces deportation

Guode came to Australia as a refugee in 2006 with her three oldest children from war-torn Sudan where her first husband died.

After the bodies of her children were pulled from the lake, the mother blamed a dizzy spell for causing her to lose control of the car.

But police said the car was deliberately driven into the water and re-enactments showed the vehicle could not have drifted off the roadway, as Guode claimed.

During her committal hearing, Guode's lover and father of the dead children, Joseph Manyang, said he believed it was an accident and she was a good mother.

The case will return to court on March 8 for submissions on sentence.

The scene where a 4WD lays submerged in Lake Gladman, Melbourne, Thursday, April, 9, 2015