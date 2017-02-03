Policeman in Soho corruption probe accused of getting suit

By Richard Spillett, Crime Correspondent For Mailonline

Published: 04:31 EST, 3 February 2017

A policeman who was nicknamed 'The Sheriff of Soho' is accused of accepting a bespoke suit from a security firm which wanted contracts in London's West End, it was reported today.

Frank Partridge was part of Westminster Police's licensing unit, which regulates the many venues in the capital's bustling nightclub district.

But a corruption investigation is underway looking at alleged cosy relationships between police officers and the security firms who provide bouncers and door staff.

Police are investigating alleged corruption around Soho's nightclub doormen. File photo

Anti-corruption police are examining claims the officers put pressure on nightclubs to use security firms from whom they had received money.

Claims relating to the alleged scandal have emerged as part of a High Court shareholder dispute relating to TSS, one of two security firms said to have been involved.

A witness statement submitted by Soraya Henderson, who helped run the firm with her husband Terry Neil, states she found 'invoices for bespoke suits' for Mr Neil and Mr Partridge as well as 'an invoice for character witness statements' from ex-licensing officers, The Times' Michael Gillard reported.

Mr Neil and Ms Henderson and the company TSS all deny wrongdoing.

One of the nightclubs being examined in the probe is celebrity hangout Cirque Le Soir

Mr Neil told the newspaper : 'In the course of my work it is necessary for me to have a close working relationship with the police and I had friendships with some officers, but there is no evidence whatsoever of any corruption.'

Mr Partridge was one of two officers arrested alongside 12 other people by police working on the corruption probe last year.

He is no longer in the Met Police following a separate incident and his lawyer has declined to comment while the investigation is ongoing.

One of the nightclubs being looked at by the investigation is the glamorous Cirque Le Soir, which has hosted stars such as Leonardo Dicaprio, Cara Delevingne and Rihanna.

A member of its staff questioned during the probe has denied any criminality.

Among the celebrities to have visited Cirque Le Soir are model Cara Delevingne (left), popstar Rihanna and singer Miley Cyrus (right)

Cirque le Soir is no stranger to the spotlight, previously gaining publicity when it emerged a promoter told guests that 'fat girls' would not be welcome at the venue.

A long list of rules also included: 'Bring £20 cash in case (if everyone is super stunning I am sure I can speak to the door girl to either make it cheap or get you in completely free).

A spokesman later distanced the club, which has entertainment including fire breathers and has a team of dwarves in fancy dress, from the message and said it was a 'globally identified brand known for celebrating diversity.'